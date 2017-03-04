Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMarch 4, 2017 

thought

i had

won

the

position

friends

and those

in authority

to know

were

congratulating

me

it was

the

only

one

for

which

i genuinely

salivated

in my

entire

life

last

minute

providence

fate

couple

of good

guys

needed

shifting

a new

name

appeared

in the

envelope

they

deserved

it

much

as i

who can

say

maybe

even

more

but

must

admit

even

after

years

there

are

moments

when my

ghosts

of

yesterdays

whisper

that i

should

have

won

and

another

such

chance

has never

come

oh

it all

turned

out

for the

best

am able

to assume

that

conclusion

most of

the time

but

in

reality

no one

human

like me

can

be

certain

thats why

in this

shared

dusty

life

best

we

may

do

is

help

each

other

make it

through

no matter

whose

name

appears

in destinys

envelopes

h.

