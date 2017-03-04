thought
i had
won
the
position
friends
and those
in authority
to know
were
congratulating
me
it was
the
only
one
for
which
i genuinely
salivated
in my
entire
life
last
minute
providence
fate
couple
of good
guys
needed
shifting
a new
name
appeared
in the
envelope
they
deserved
it
much
as i
who can
say
maybe
even
more
but
must
admit
even
after
years
there
are
moments
when my
ghosts
of
yesterdays
whisper
that i
should
have
won
and
another
such
chance
has never
come
oh
it all
turned
out
for the
best
am able
to assume
that
conclusion
most of
the time
but
in
reality
no one
human
like me
can
be
certain
thats why
in this
shared
dusty
life
best
we
may
do
is
help
each
other
make it
through
no matter
whose
name
appears
in destinys
envelopes
h.