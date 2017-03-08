Titans win emotion-charged battle for district title

It’s almost always a dogfight when Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North square off. Add in a full house and a district title on the line, and it becomes a backyard brawl.

Lee’s Summit West jumped ahead early and never trailed, but the Titans still had to hang on for three quarters until they could pull away for a 71-57 victory in the Missouri Class 5 District 13 final in front of a capacity crowd at Lee’s Summit High School.

West, (23-2), which won its first district title since 2014, will meet District 14 champ North Kansas City (21-5) in a sectional game 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

And while the Titans already had beaten North twice this season, the Broncos did come within five points of them in their last meeting. West coach Michael Schieber certainly didn’t expect the district title to be a given.

“This time of the year, when you’re ending people’s seasons, they’re gonna fight,” Schieber said. “I thought we weathered a lot of storms tonight. We played through a lot of adversity tonight.”

That adversity included playing much of the game without junior guard Mario Goodrich. A main spark on the Titans’ offense, Goodrich limped off the court just before halftime after apparently injuring his ankle and spent the rest of the game on the bench. His availability Wednesday night will be a game-time decision, the Titans said.

West had a 35-27 lead at the half, but North battled back within 47-43 by the end of the third quarter. And with less than four minutes to play, the Broncos were within 54-50 after a fast-break basket from Cameron Hairston.

But the Titans went back to what they do best in the fourth quarter: scoring in transition and getting the ball inside to big men Elijah Childs and Christian Bishop. Bishop, who led the Titans with 18 points, scored on an alley-oop slam to start the quarter, and scored seven points during a 12-0 run after Hairston’s basket that put the Titans up 66-50 1:03 left.

That was also about the time North’s Elijah Farr and West’s C.J. May exchanged words and shoves, leading to two fouls and two technicals in the highly charged game.

“It was just a dogfight the entire game,” Bishop said. “We just had to power through and play with it.”

North had to power through an off-night from three-point range, where the Broncos usually generated most of their offense. The Broncos, who averaged nearly 10 threes a game, made only five of 26 shots from behind the arc. They were one for five in the fourth quarter, when Logan Jenkins and Javaunte Hawkins both missed wide-open looks when the Broncos were down by four.

“We just didn’t make enough shots offensively,” North coach Mike Hilbert said. “We felt very good about the fact we were in the game with a puncher’s chance. If we could have made a couple of those deep shots, I think it goes down to the wire.”

Jenkins and Emil Spriggs scored 11 points each to lead North, which finished the season 13-11. After recording their first winning season since 2013 and playing in their first district final since 2012, Hilbert said he felt good about the Broncos’ future.

“I think the program definitely stands at a really positive spot,” Hilbert said. “I think everyone feels good about the season we had.”