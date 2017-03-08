Surprising Tigers top Belton for girls district title

Lee’s Summit’s girls basketball team had to wait a couple hours before they could celebrate in style Friday night. When the boys district championship game finally ended, the Tigers placed a ladder under one of the baskets at their Field House and sliced away at the net.

This was not the ceremony many envisioned seeing at the start of the Class 5 District 13 girls tournament. Lee’s Summit, after all, limped into the postseason with a sub-.500 record. But the Tigers were the ones climbing the ladder with scissors in their hands after gutting out a 35-33 victory over Belton in the championship game.

Lee’s Summit (13-13) will meet North Kansas City (18-8) at 8:15 Wednesday night in a sectional game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence. The Tigers, who hadn’t won a district title since 2012, were not the team expected to come out of the district that featured unbeaten Lee’s Summit North.

But even before Belton shocked North in the district semifinals, the Tigers believed they had a chance at being that team.

“We knew we could do it all along from the beginning of the season,” Lee’s Summit senior guard Paige Elston said. “It’s always a surprise when everyone is doubting you, but we knew deep down inside we could pull it out.”

Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford never counted her team out either, even as they see-sawed through a season filled with injuries and inconsistent play. The Tigers got healthier as the season went along, and when it came time for districts, Crawford could see them becoming more focused.

“We had lot of injuries, we had a lot of things happen and we were up and down,” Crawford said. “But the girls really persevered, and once we decided we were playing for this game, it was a totally different atmosphere in practice.”

To beat Belton, Crawford believed the Tigers were going to have to win a defensive battle focused on stopping Courtnie Lewis, the Pirates 5-foot-11 senior guard. Lewis, who has signed with Division-I Eastern Michigan, came in averaging over 22 points a game.

Crawford put Elston on Lewis and had the other Tigers help her whenever Lewis had the ball. That strategy helped Lee’s Summit hold Lewis to six points, four of which came on free throws in the fourth quarter.

“Paige Elston’s job today was to shut her down,” Crawford said. “And she definitely did her job tonight. That was her focus; that’s been her mindset in every practice since we beat West (in the semifinals) and she really embraced it tonight.”

As Elston saw it, she did nothing that special in stopping Lewis.

“You just go back to basic defensive principles,” Elston said. “Stay low, keep her in front of you, and that’s how it happened. And I had great help defense, too.”

With Lewis struggling to score, Belton had to find its points elsewhere. And the Pirates found them in Sydney Bandy, who hit two of her three three-pointers in the second quarter. Her second three gave the Pirates their first lead at 9-8 early in the second quarter. Her third three ended a 7-0 run and put Belton up 16-10 before Lee’s Summit came back to tie it 18-18 at the half.

Lee’s Summit led 28-23 after the third quarter, and the teams swapped leads until a three-pointer by Claire Lock put the Tigers up for good 33-31 with 2:03 to play.

But the game was far from over, especially when the Tigers missed the front end of two one-and-ones and seven of nine free throws over the final two minutes. But the Tigers defense held strong, and the Elston managed two free throws to pad the Tigers’ lead.

“As of late we had shot a lot better free throws, so I was kind of surprised,” Crawford said. “But they didn’t let it rattle them. They stay poised and they got stops.”

Lock led Lee’s Summit 12 points. Bandy had 11 points to lead 15-12 Belton, which like the Tigers came into the postseason last year under .500 and made it to the Class 5 quarterfinals.