LS North athletic director to receive state award of merit

Lee’s Summit North High School activities director Mike McGurk will receive the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit this spring.

The award will be presented during the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association state conference on April 9.The annual award is provided by the national association for recognition of meritorious dedication to high school and middle school activities.

McGurk, the athletics/activities assistant principal, is a certified master athletic administrator (CMAA) and has served as president of the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He is also a Missouri state certification coordinator and has served as vice chair of the national awards committee.

McGurk has been athletic director at Lee’s Summit North since 2013, when he came to the school after spending five years as athletic director at Jefferson City High School. Prior to that he worked as director of student activities at schools in Virginia and as an English teacher and coach at a school in Burke, Va. He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from George Mason University in Virginia and a master’s degree in education leadership.