No-cut program gets more Broncos playing tennis

Stuart Reece had nine courts teeming with activity during the first day of tennis practice at Lee’s Summit North. He wandered from court to court as 45 boys hit balls or worked on drills. Some of them were experienced varsity players. Others were picking up a racket for the first time.

And none of them feared not making the team.

“They’re happy to know they’ve got a spot on the team,” Reece said. “And I told them from there what you do with that opportunity it’s up to them. We’ll give them an opportunity to learn a sport which we think is a wonderful sport and offers a lifetime of value.”

Reece decided two years ago to turn North’s boys and girls tennis teams into no-cut programs, which means anyone who wanted to swing a racket wouldn’t be turned away. In the past, Reece would trim his team down to 24, a typical number for a high-school tennis squad. Now he’ll have almost twice that on the boys team after carrying 60 on the girls team last fall.

The reason for all this is simple: Get more kids playing tennis, and give them a chance to be part of a team, no matter how good or how dedicated they may be.

“It can get more kids playing tennis, and that’s great because we want to promote the sport,” Reece said. “It also gives us a larger pool of kids to pick from. We have long tradition at Lee’s Summit North of kids coming in not being athletes who have played tennis their whole life.

“But on the boys’ and the girls’ side we’ve had players who have come in at the lowest ranked position and moved all the way up to be the No. 1 player once they found their love of the sport.”

Reece will have a competition ladder just like any other team, only his is a little taller. Each player is ranked from No. 1 all the way down to the bottom rung. The top six will be the varsity, the next 10 or 12 will comprise the junior varsity and the 10 or 12 after that will make up an exhibition squad. All the rest will be part of the Broncos’ C Team.

Everyone will get to compete, even the C-teamers. Reece plans to host a couple of C-team tournaments and get them matches against JV team from smaller schools.

“There’s a few programs that have larger numbers,” Reece said. “Sometimes you have to be creative. Whenever there’s a JV tournament, sometimes we’ll send two or three JV teams so we can get as many kids to participate as possible.”

Finding the resources to run a bigger program has also been a challenge for Reece. He’s won “four or five” grants the past couple of year from the United States Tennis Association, which provided the equipment for the 100 kids involved in his tennis club at Bernard Campbell Middle School. He was able to get a second assistant coach for the girls team last fall and hopes to do the same for the boys.

In the spring Reece also relies on the assistance of girls varsity players who help hit balls during drills. And some of the boys varsity players pitch in by teaching the basics to the newcomers. It all helps him from feeling like he’s being spread too thin to give enough attention to his varsity squad.

“We have wonderful student leaders,” Reece said. “Many of these high school boys, they started as freshmen. So when I say work with the freshmen, work with the beginners, they know exactly what that means. It’s like let’s get them up to speed, let’s teach them what this is about.”

Logan French used to be one of those beginners. French had considered tennis “a girls’ sport” and had never played when he decided to give it a try as a freshman. Now he’s a senior, and last year he played No. 2 singles for the Broncos.

Even though he would certainly make the team this year if there were cuts, French said he still enjoys the inclusiveness of the Bronco program.

“I got cut from soccer before and I didn’t like that experience” French said. “This is a fun environment. We’re all friends; we just come out here and compete and play tennis.”

Spencer Apel is also a senior, but he’s on the other end of the ladder. Except for hitting a ball in the street with his sister, Apel had never played tennis before but decided he wanted to give it a try.

“A lot of my friends are doing it and they said I should come out and try,” Apel said. “I was like, ‘I’m terrible,’ but then they said it was no-cut. So I said, why not? And it’s been fun so far.”

Reece’s varsity players have enjoyed plenty of success in his 11 years at North, including a Class 2 girls state team title in 2013. Now he can also enjoy watching kids take up the game and make it a part of their lives.

A part they never wish to cut.

“One young lady, she put tennis courts as one of her priorities when choosing a college,” Reece said. “She wanted to find a place that had good tennis courts where she could continue to still be involved in the sport.”