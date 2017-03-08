Storm damages businesses, homes and closes schools

Strong winds caused severe damage to a lumberyard office and damage to houses Monday night in central Lee’s Summit as severe weather tore through Missouri and Kansas.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service visted Lee’s Summit on Tuesday and determined there was an EF 1 tornado. Another stronger tornado ripped through Oak Grove farther east in Jackson County. On Tuesday, hundreds of people were picking through the rubble of their homes (see story on page xx)

The Lee’s Summit School District canceled classes on Tuesday after power outages affected several schools. The district expected school to resume on Wednesday.

The office for Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution at 221 NW Chipman Road was destroyed, but the lumberyard was mostly untouched, although some boards had blown away.

There was some damage in the neighborhood west of the business, from the storm that approached from Grandview, but the office building got the brunt of impact, said Pat Miller, sales manager.

“The tornado hit basically right on top of the office,” Miller said, adding that he had not yet learned whether the damage was caused by a tornado or from strong winds. “Thank God no one was here. The silver lining is that no one got hurt.”

The storm knocked out power to Bernard C. Campbell Middle School, Underwood Elementary, Lee’s Summit High School and Lee’s Summit North High School.

Those schools include around 5,000 of the district’s almost 18,000 student, said Janice Phelan, school spokeswoman. “If we were to cancel for just these four schools, you would have families with some children attending school and some not. You would also have a portion of students required to make up a day of school.”

She said that canceling all schools allowed district officials to thoroughly access and begin cleanup of any damage at all of its facilities.

In a news release, Assistant Fire Chief Jim Eden said that at about 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jackson County. As the storm headed for Lee’s Summit, the service issued a tornado warning, with radar indicating rotation over Grandview.

In addition to the warning messages sent by the National Weather Service, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department sent out a tornado warning message on the Nixle alert system and emergency radio system, but did not activate the outdoor storm warning sirens.

Eden said that according to the National Weather Service, there was no radar-indicated rotation or trained weather spotter reports of rotation as the storm passed over Lee’s Summit.

About 19 homes and businesses in a four- to six-block area sustained various amount of damage from wind and debris. Fallen trees also knocked down power lines to the area. There were no reports of injuries. Most of the damage was in a path parallel to Chipman Road between Ward and Independence Avenue, Eden said.

KCP&L reported approximately 26,000 customers in Lee’s Summit were without power Monday night, but by Tuesday morning power was being restored in many areas.