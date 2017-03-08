Hundreds turn out for ‘Taste’

More than 500 people turned out Saturday for an event that was, by all accounts, tasteful.

The Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation’s annual Taste of Lee’s Summit was held in the Pavilion at John Knox Village.

The annual event featured food from 15 local restaurants, silent and live auctions, a game board and other fundraising opportunities to help the nonprofit support schools.

Foundation Board President Mike Atcheson said about $800,000 is raised through various fundraisers and its donor fund each year to help students and teachers in Lee’s Summit. The Taste of Lee’s Summit, Atcheson said, is one of the biggest events of the year for the nonprofit.

“This foundation works incredibly hard all year long. This is our premier event. A lot of the who’s who of eastern Jackson County come to this event and we’ve got a lot of sponsors. I hope we have our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Atcheson said.

Bill Baird, a school board member who served as chair and emcee for Saturday’s event, said the Taste of Lee’s Summit event alone has helped raise $120,000 to $130,000 for the foundation in the last few years. During this year’s event, the foundation estimated that it raised approximately $124,200. All of the proceeds from the event go to the foundation to help pay for scholarships, Google Chromebooks for students as well as PEAK Grants for teachers to use on classroom projects.

“I think the key tonight is for everyone to know we’re doing good things for students,” Baird said. “That’s what this is about.”

For more information about the foundation, visit www.lsedfoundation.com.