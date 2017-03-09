Subdivision rejected because of flooding fears, but Summit Village phase approved

Concerned about repeating past mistakes that resulted in houses flooding, the Lee’s Summit City Council rejected rezoning for a 76-acre subdivision that proposed a small number of lots in a flood plain.

At its March 2 meeting, the council also voted on a development plan for the first 7-acre phase of Summit Village, the first commercial project in the Unity Annexation. The council unanimously approved that initial project.

Unity Village let Lee’s Summit annex 300 acres, in return for providing $3.8 million in infrastructure like road and sewer improvements. Under the agreement, future development is to repay the investment and Lee’s Summit will also gain in taxes.

Summit Village would include an eye-care and surgery center as its first building. Other phases of the commercial development on 61 acres at Blue Parkway and Colbern Road are expected to include office and retail buildings, said Mike VanBuskirk of the commercial real estate firm of Newmark, Grubb Zimmer, which is representing the development.

Unity Village retains ownership of the land and benefits by developing the property, which is roughly along Blue Parkway between Colbern Road and Interstate 470 and also farther east nearly to Douglas Street.

Developers of the Whispering Woods project at northeast corner of Pryor Road and Hook Road were seeking rezoning from agriculture to single-family zoning.

The subdivision raised several questions, including the density of lots and a street layout that would have school buses going through one if its neighborhoods to reach Hawthorn Hill Elementary School.

Several residents who live on large lots adjacent to the property said Mouse Creek can quickly rise and that they had doubts plans to use fill to raise about 10 lots above flood plain would be successful.

Bruce Klostermann she was worried that changes to Mouse Creek and the subdivision could result in flooding backing up on his property, which is immediately south of the proposed subdivision. He said he and neighbors also wanted better screening between them and the houses. The developer has proposed a walking trail between their land and the subdivision.

Councilwoman Trish Carlyle said the city has had to fix and buy a lot of homes because of flooding.

“I don’t want to do that again,” Carlyle said.

The city has included about 32 flood-control projects to potentially be funded by a sales tax to be voted on April 4. These were caused at least in part by the city’s development standards when they were built.

Director of Public Works Dena Mezger said about 10 years ago, the city put better regulations in place to help prevent flooding.

An engineer for the developer, Brian Glenn of Phoenix Engineering & Surveying, said that the development would have to use hydrological studies to show the U.S. Corps of Engineers that their plans for adding fill to the lots would raise them enough to prevent flooding in a 100-year storm.

Only after federal approval would houses be built on those particular lots. The flood plain map would be amended so homeowners wouldn’t be required to by flood insurance, he said.

Councilwoman Diane Forte said there had been several large storms in the last few years. “I’m not comfortable with the water issues,” she said.

Most of the council had similar misgivings.

“With the best laid plans, Mother Nature exceeds those plans over and over again,” Councilman Craig Faith said.

Councilman Chris Moreno asked if the city would be liable for houses they approved in the flood plain. City Attorney Brian Head said that if the city followed its regulations and the builders followed them, the property owners would be at risk.

Councilman David Mosby said that areas within flood plains should be made conservation areas or parks.

“Our taxpayers are paying millions and millions to fix this stuff,” he said.

Binney moved that the council table the proposal until May so it could have more time to consider the issue, but his suggestion died for lack of a second.

Mosby moved that the council deny approval of the rezoning, which passed 6-2, with Binney and Carlyle voting no.

The developers can bring back a new layout for the proposed subdivision, but will need to begin with a new application and go through public hearings at the Planning Commission and the City Council.