Viola player to perform with the pros

The concert will be held at the Bernard C. Campbell Performing Arts Center located at 400 SE Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit.

A special 30-minute lecture on Tchaikovsky with Carrie Turner is scheduled before the concert at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase online at lssymphony.org , at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores or at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults or $7 for students. Students from fourth through sixth grades are admitted free with a paid adult admission.

From New York to Chicago, Robert Bruce, a 17-year-old Lee’s Summit student, has played his viola on big stages with his peers. But for the first time this Saturday, the teen will be a featured musician among a professional orchestra for one night of classical music in Lee’s Summit.

Robert was chosen to perform with the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra after he applied in January. Bruce, a junior at Lee’s Summit High School, said he’s looking forward to the concert.

The orchestra will play its rendition of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 and Shostakovich’s “Festival Orchestra.” The teen will be performing with the orchestra and will have a solo during the concert.

The upcoming spring concert with the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bernard C. Campbell Performing Arts Center at Lee’s Summit High School.

“I’m really excited to have a new experience,” Robert said. “I’ve always played with my instrument (accompanied by) a piano or maybe my instrument and a quartet, but I’ve never been a soloist featured with an entire orchestra playing behind me.”

Robert, who has studied and practiced viola since he was 9, often practices for at least five hours a week on his own — not including the orchestra rehearsals he attends at school. In the past three years, Robert said he’s been a member of the Kansas City Youth Symphony and also plays in the Lee’s Summit High School Orchestra.

For his upcoming solo in this month’s concert, Robert will be playing “Concerto in D Major” by Franz Anton Hoffmeister.

Robert’s experiences have gone beyond the Kansas City region in his years as a teen. During his freshman year, he performed at a convention in Chicago with the Kansas City Youth Symphony and met members of the Chicago Symphony.

When he was 14, he auditioned and was accepted to play at New York’s Carnegie Hall among some of the best middle school performers in the country. He said the experience in New York brought him out of what he described as a “dry spot” in his musical ability.

“I think I can safely say that was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. It’s just like — that’s it. You’re playing at one of the best venues in the world,” Robert said. “It was so amazing to be there and to really just dig into the music. I feel like that was just a big inspiration for me to continue on.”

Aside from the viola, Robert says he also sings in a choir, plays the piano and sometimes plays violin. The 17-year-old says he’s planning to further his education and hopes to study either viola performance or music education in undergraduate school.

Robert says young aspiring musicians can find success if they have the drive to keep going past their first few years of playing an instrument. He says it’s the best advice he could offer to younger students.

“Once you keep going, it gets to the point that it’s much more complex and much more difficult, but that’s what the beauty of it is. It may be difficult, but you hear the music around you, and you just love it because it sounds so amazing,” Robert said.

“I’m not a person who listens to classical music day after day, but I’m someone who, while playing, just loves classical music for the beauty of that moment.”