Former Lee’s Summit lawyer disbarred

Dennis Bonner, a former state representative from Independence who had a law practice based in Lee’s Summit, was recently disbarred from practicing law by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The court on Feb. 28 accepted Bonner’s voluntary surrender of his law license, which already had been suspended during an investigation in 2016. He also has surrendered his license in Kansas.

Bonner had been misdirecting payments for settlements between a trust fund for clients and his operating funds, so that one client would not be paid for months until a payment came to his office for another client, according to court documents.

Documents said he also misappropriated $55,000 in third-party funds, such as chiropractors’ liens, and did not have the means to repay the funds.

Bonner was using clients’ shares of settlements to keep his foundering practice afloat.

Documents said he often used client settlement funds to pay his own law firm and personal expenses.

The violation of court rules was reported by an associate of Bonner’s, according to the office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which handles complaints against lawyers in Missouri.

In documents submitted by that office, Nancy L. Ripperger, staff counsel, wrote:

“In short, (Bonner) has been systematically ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ in conscious, fraudulent disregard of his professional responsibilities.”

Bonner was District 51 representative from January 1995 to January 2003, and his appointments included serving on the House Budget Committee. Court documents indicate he now lives in Grain Valley.

Telephones for his law office in Lee’s Summit were disconnected and Bonner could not be reached for comment. He was a solo practitioner of domestic, criminal and personal injury law.

The investigation of Bonner began in October 2015 and included audits.

The court documents gave more than 10 specific incidents. For example, one client did not receive her settlement funds until 11 months after Bonner had received them. He paid that client $10,000 instead of the $8,255.76 she was owed. Bonner had used money deposited in his trust account from another client’s case to pay the $10,000.

He also obtained four loans from the Bank of Grain Valley, totaling $21,500 in 2014, but was still unable to pay clients or third-party lien holders, such as chiropractors, according to court documents.