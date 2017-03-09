Children who learn a second language have an advantage

You have probably heard this before today, even casually. As long as there will be new parents and new kids out there, it will be worth saying it again: Learning a second language increases a child’s intelligence.

There are numerous anecdotal stories but also reliable rigorous research to support this claim.

I was born and grew up in a small village in the rain forest of Central African country of Cameroon. Traveling no more than 10 miles away from my village, Kouansi, to the next one put me in the middle of a totally new dialect.

Even in our home, I communicated in one dialect with our mother and in another with my father. Being fluent in multiple languages was more a survival necessity than a luxury.

Today, as someone who can survive communicating in a few languages, my multilingualism is not unique. Millions of other children who are exposed to multiple languages at early ages easily develop the flexibility of mind, and learn all of them during the same time it takes monolingual babies to learn one language.

Multiple research data support the idea that the more languages a child learns, the easier it becomes to learn the next ones because their brains are better able to internalize higher functioning.

Current research provides quantitative and qualitative evidence of the positive effect of foreign language education upon the basic skills of elementary students.

Research at the Boston International School demonstrates that “students who learn a second language score higher on mathematics and logic tests, are more proficient with problem-solving activities and demonstrate more intellectual flexibility.” Similarly, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders studying languages showed significantly higher scores on a basic skills language arts test than a similar group of nonparticipants; by fifth grade the math scores of language students were also higher than those of one-language students.

Experimental studies in elementary schools show clear evidence of the advantage of exposure to a second language in early ages. Third-graders in New York City and suburban area schools were taught conversational French for just 15 minutes daily. After one year they were evaluated.

Their scores on the Stanford Achievement Test compared with those of children who had not received French instruction revealed statistically significant differences in favor of the French experimental group, with no regards to social classes and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

New studies on language learning show consistent proof that learning a second language also improves the learner’s understanding of his or her native language. Foreign language learning from third grade through high school is shown to increase expressive oral productivity in pupils’ native languages; and graduating seniors of the same group showed significant superiority in their performance on achievement tests in English when compared with non-foreign language students.

In general, learners of a second language develop a wide range of vocabulary, syntax, phonology and reading that have long-term benefits in their mother language and in science.

A second language develops in children a higher self-esteem, measured risk taking, and the desire to interact with people from other cultures. The earlier the child starts the acquisition of a second language, the better it will enrich and enhance his or her mental development.

In today’s increasingly competitive and global economy, parents and educators who fail to offer today’s children the opportunity to learn a second language will be preventing these children the prospect of enriching their lives and prepare themselves to compete domestically and abroad for lucrative professions.

Today, Missouri is among the states that require exposure to foreign languages for college admission, and an increasing number of graduate programs require proficiency in at least one foreign language.

Emmanuel Ngomsi is the p resident of All World Languages & Cultures, Inc. Contact him at info@universalhighways.com, 816-554-6000 or visit www.universalhighways.com