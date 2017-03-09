Local businesses will take part in home show

A number of businesses with ties to Lee’s Summit will be among the vendors at the home show presented next month by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.

The 2017 Greater Kansas City Home Show runs March 17-19 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. More than 250 builders, remodelers, landscapers, interior designers and contractors will be there to share the latest in design trends and construction materials.

Show organizers listed these businesses and their representatives with Lee’s Summit connections:

• Monumental Lawn & Outdoor, David Forster.

• Dandelion Décor, Trisha Maxwell.

• Duct Doctor USA of Kansas City, Brooks Ingrassia.

• Four Seasons Home Products, Pat Cavanaugh.

• Good On Ya KC, Mark Cramer.

• Gutter Cover of Kansas City, Debbie Zentz.

• Recreation Wholesale, Joe Herndon.

• Verizon Wireless, Mike Salgado.

• A Lot of Clean, Jeff Logan.

For more information about the show — including highlights, hours and pricing — go to kchomeshow.com.