Sunday concerts at Kauffman

Music students from Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools are preparing for Sunday’s performance in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Students in band, choir and orchestra will perform at the world-renowned venue, with Lee’s Summit West going on stage at 2:30 and Lee’s Summit North performing at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices for each concert range from $10 to $20. Tickets can be bought through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at http://kauffmancenterkansas.ticketoffices.com/.