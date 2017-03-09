SCA shares its global perspective

Several Summit Christian Academy students spoke recently to the Lee’s Summit Rotary Club about their school’s international program.

They, as well as adults involved with the international program, talked about different aspects of the initiative and why it is so significant for the school’s mission to equip “world-changers.” Student representatives were Maria Andres from Spain, Sergio Dalazen from Brazil, Sean Park from South Korea and Doris Li from China.

Most of Summit Christian’s international students spend three to four years at SCA preparing to go on to American colleges and universities. During their time, they serve as Cadet Language Teachers at the Lee’s Summit school in Mandarin, Spanish and French classes and provide authentic language and rich culture to those courses.

An American student is selected to be a “buddy” to an international student even before the visitor arrives in America, helping the new student assimilate into the SCA community. International Education Week, the Global Connect Club, an International Festival and countries of focus in each elementary class give all SCA students a broader understanding of the world.

“Our students are in training to be world-changers by building friendships, working together and learning from students from around the world,” said Kathy Tharp, the school’s international director.