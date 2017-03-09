Prudential volunteer awards

Paige Maxwell and Linnea Dawley, who attend Lee’s Summit High School, were recently honored for their volunteer service.

Maxwell received a certificate of excellence from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and a President’s Volunteer Service Award. Certificates of excellence are granted to the top 10 percent of all Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state.

Dawley, who was nominated through the Prudential program by the high school, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The Spirit of Community Awards are presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. They honor young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.