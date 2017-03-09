Hope House honors NHS at Lee’s Summit North

March 9, 2017 

Pictured at the Hope House recognition event are (from left) Alex Vest, National Honor Society Hope House Committee co-chair; faculty adviser Ashley Washington; NHS treasurer Coleman Crosby; Hope House volunteer coordinator Sarah Cline; Lilly Frevert,, NHS Hope House Committee co-chair; NHS president Maleah Ahuja; NHS historian Amy Yang; Lee's Summit North Principal Jeff Meisenheimer, and retired faculty adviser Chuck Stephenson.

The Lee’s Summit North High School National Honor Society has received the Young Philanthropist of the Year Award from Hope House, based on the students’ continuing commitment to the domestic violence shelter.

The honor society has worked closely with Hope House for more than 15 years, said Chuck Stephenson, a longtime NHS faculty adviser who recently retired.

So far this school year, honor society students have organized a Halloween costume shop, family movie night and a Valentine’s Day party for residents of the local Hope House. The group also collected more than 100 pairs of jeans during a denim drive in November and raised more than $300 during a spare-change drive in January.

A spa night is on the schedule for late March, as is a hygiene product drive in April.

The student organization was recognized at Hope House’s Feb. 16 Everyday Hero Luncheon.

