Summit Lakes student named ‘outstanding teen’

Kylie Haas, a 14-year-old student at Summit Lakes Middle School, is the new Miss City of Fountain’s Outstanding Teen. She won the honor at the Miss Kansas City Scholarship Organization’s event at Park University, which featured 21 contestants from throughout Missouri.

“I am already looking forward to my duties this year — traveling, meeting new people and getting the word out about my platform, which is ‘Sticks and Stones: Never Alone,’ ” Haas said.

A not-for-profit affiliate of the Miss America Organization, the Miss Kansas City Scholarship Organization was established in 2016. Contestants participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them in their careers and personal life.

Over the next year, Haas will talk to various government representatives, business leaders, community groups and citizens-at-large, urging them to get involved in her anti-bullying program. She began by meeting Kansas City Mayor Sly James and speaking on behalf of the Miss America Organization.

By winning the title, Haas receives a college scholarship and the opportunity to compete for the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen title June 16 in Mexico, Mo. She plans to use the scholarship money to major in business in hopes of pursuing a career in the arts, in particular, dance.