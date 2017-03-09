A look at the quality of a day

Have you ever thought about what enriches you?

Most often, we think about quantity, such as how much got done, how much was picked up, or whether we remembered to get enough.

It can be somewhat difficult to recognize quality unless you plan for it as a part of your day. Often though, it comes as a surprise to us later as we consider how well a conversation went, or someone’s kindness to us when we least expected it.

One of several characteristics of quality experiences is if they brought joy, laughter and fun.

Another would be learning something new and engaging in an experience that brings a response such as, “That was awesome.” Often quality experiences build from each other as they raise expectations of being inspired again.

Planning for a balance of work and play creates a sense of satisfaction, in that decisions are more self-directed rather than imposed. This is also true for appreciating both mental and physical capacities that allow us to function well even though there are challenging situations.

Often there is a sense of accomplishment afterward that informs us of how we benefited because of the quality of our efforts.

As a person seeks fulfilling experiences, they will differ from another person’s idea of what that is and that is understandable. A vegetarian will have a joy-filled experience in produce departments, while a dessert-focused person will be found in the bakery, no doubt.

But beyond the need to have satisfying meals that provide quality, it is taking an inventory of what is valued in relationships, comfort needs, attainment and enjoyment that does not cause another person harm. If you find someone who has similar values in an area, it enhances the quality of the relationship.

Unfortunately, some people feel that they are not entitled to quality on a regular basis and settle for less each day.

They have lower expectations for deserving and may wonder why days are less than satisfying. The change can come if they are around people who notice a beautiful sunset or how amazing geese are in flight and the loving attention of a pet.

Living a good life requires providing for quality experiences and noticing them when they arrive.

Lee's Summit resident Katherine Eberhard is a semi-retired clinical social worker with 35-plus years of experience in counseling families, children and individuals. She now does in-home counseling and can be reached at ekeberhard37@gmail.com