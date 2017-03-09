A leprechaun leads the way during Emerald Isle Parade

This event is presented by Llywelyn’s Pub and sponsored by Amtrak Missouri RiverRunner, Down to Earth Services, Lee’s Summit Journal, Truman Medical Center – Lakewood, and Weed Man.

1:30 p.m.: pub crawl starts when parade is finished, to purchase a pub crawl t-shirt or for more information visit a downtown restaurant or bar.

11:30 a.m. Pot ‘O Gold Coin Hunt for plastic coins (children 8 and younger) at Howard Station Park downtown; no registration is required

8-11 a.m. a traditional Irish breakfast at Llywelyn’s Pub; advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door

The Emerald Isle Parade in Downtown Lee’s Summit begins with an Irish breakfast and children’s Pot O’Gold Count hunt.

This year, begorrah, the Emerald Isle Parade in Lee’s Summit at last has its own official leprechaun.

David Hunter, born to the role with red hair and beard, will don a green costume and lead the March 11 parade that is expected to bring thousands of visitors to downtown for the annual revelry. The festivities begin with a traditional Irish breakfast and end with a pub crawl.

Hunter, 31, said he used to manage a bicycle shop downtown and each year watched from the sidelines with envy, wishing he could participate when he was stuck working.

“I always wanted to do it; now’s my chance,” Hunter said.

His plan is to warm up the crowd, cruising around in a golf cart, before marching at the head of the parade as it goes through downtown Lee’s Summit.

“I’m pretty sure gold foil-covered chocolate coins will be involved,” Hunter said.

He said he’ll be making rounds during the pub crawl, too.

“I’ll just carry on with my Irish accent and have fun,” Hunter said.

A change of careers has given him his Saturdays free, and offered him the chance to take the role. He’s started his own insurance business, David Hunter Agency, which he plans to move to a Lee’s Summit location in May. So while having a pint with Main Street staff, he volunteered for the role. He said he’s been told he has Irish ancestry.

He’ll have plenty of eyes on him Saturday, if last’s year’s crowd of about 5,000 spectators is any indication.

The parade starts at noon at Eighth and Green streets. It travels north, turns west on Third Street, then goes north on SE Main Street. This year’s parade theme is “Feelin’ Lucky,” and entrants are to include marching bands, color guards, dance teams, floats and more. Earlier in the morning there will be an Irish breakfast and a children’s coin hunt.

Former Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce President Nancy Bruns is Grand Marshal this year.

Bruns said she was honored.

“The Emerald Isle Parade is one of my favorite Lee’s Summit events, and I feel privileged to be chosen.”