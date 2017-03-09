Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMarch 9, 2017 

there is

a weariness

deeper

than

tired

or need

a break

good nights

sleep

even

exhausted

worn out

there is

a weariness

and it

is not

age

dependent

or lacking

in

morality

resilience

faith

it may

feel like

either

courage

or

surrender

and for

those

watching

it remains

impossible

to identify

which

because

it reaches

beyond

all former

and more

familiar

categories

of

victory

defeat

success

failure

winning

losing

there is

a weariness

when

we

become

able

to

realize

perhaps

for

the first

time

in our

lives

what it

means

to

experience

being

free

h.

