there is
a weariness
deeper
than
tired
or need
a break
good nights
sleep
even
exhausted
worn out
there is
a weariness
and it
is not
age
dependent
or lacking
in
morality
resilience
faith
it may
feel like
either
courage
or
surrender
and for
those
watching
it remains
impossible
to identify
which
because
it reaches
beyond
all former
and more
familiar
categories
of
victory
defeat
success
failure
winning
losing
there is
a weariness
when
we
become
able
to
realize
perhaps
for
the first
time
in our
lives
what it
means
to
experience
being
free
h.