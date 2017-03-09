Lee’s Summit sirens silent during brief tornado

Also, many trash haulers will also pick up brush and limbs that are bundled. There may be limitations on size so that limbs are no longer than 4 feet or bigger than 4 inches in diameter.

Lee’s Summit does not provide pick up of tree limbs or brush unless a storm reaches the level of a community-wide disaster. There are private resources for disposing of tree limbs and brush, city officials said, which include taking limbs to the Resource Recovery Park, also known as the landfill, operated by Summit Waste Systems at 2101 SE Hamblen Road.

A tornado Monday that lasted only minutes in Lee’s Summit wrecked a business office, damaged houses and apartments, and downed trees and limbs.

For homeowners, business owners and school officials, it’s been a busy week of cleaning up after a storm that all are thankful was not far worse. In the nearby town of Oak Grove, many lost their homes and possessions to a much stronger storm.

Officials in Lee’s Summit are making changes in the warning systems for future storms.

The warning systems

In Lee’s Summit, outdoor sirens were silent before the tornado struck.

Numerous people commented on Facebook and made calls to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department this week, questioning why the city didn’t sound its emergency sirens. Some wondered if sirens in their area failed to work, said Lee’s Summit Fire Chief Rick Poeschl.

“We did not sound our storm sirens,” Poeschl said.

He said the duty chief saw no rotation, no signature hook on radar and none of the weather spotters deployed by the city saw a tornado, so the decision was to not activate the sirens, following the department’s guidelines.

On Wednesday, the department announced it is changing its policy.

“In the future, when there is a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for any area of southern Jackson or northern Cass County, all notification systems, including outdoor storm warning sirens, shall be activated,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jim Eden in a news release. “We will continue to use current methods of deploying storm spotters and real-time radar monitoring.”

According to a National Weather Service Facebook page, the storm developed at 8:03 p.m. and lasted about two minutes, traveling 2.3 miles along Chipman Road, with its width about 25 yards.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning for Jackson County underway, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning based on rotation its meteorologists saw over Grandview, southwest of Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department did send out tornado warnings at 8:05 p.m. on its Nixle service, which sends texts, email or voice mail alerts to residents who sign up for the free service.

And there were alerts on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration All-Weather Hazard Radios when the weather service issued its warning.

Radios better than sirens

Outdoor sirens are not the primary way Lee’s Summit officials want to notify its residents of emergencies. For years, the department has advised people to get weather-alert radios. Several years ago, the city even considered buying them to distribute to each household.

“For us, the frustrating thing is, sirens are the most unreliable method of notification,” Eden said.

Sirens were the best tools available 40 years ago, Eden said. But their usefulness is limited, and they are most effective for warning people who are outdoors.

Depending on wind direction and heavy rain, the sirens can be muffled. Today, buildings are better insulated and weatherproofed, another factor cutting down on how well sirens can be heard inside, Eden said.

Instead, emergency officials recommend paying attention to other weather warnings, such as texts sent to cellular telephones, or weather radio alerts and television broadcasts.

Eden said current weather radios are programmable, avoiding the drawback of the technology that first became available in the 1980s. Now instead of hearing everyone’s alerts, it can be limited to your county and also a nearby county. This could be useful, for instance, if you live near the Jackson and Cass county line.

They can be bought for about $30, with battery backup and are available at many retailers.

“It’s like a smoke alarm for weather,” Eden said. “It will wake you in the middle of the night.”

Eden said the best strategy is to have at least two means for getting emergency notifications, such as signing up for Nixle and buying a weather radio.

Nixle is free. Also, many current cell phones are equipped to automatically get wireless emergency alerts that come from local agencies, the National Weather Service and other federal agencies.

Eden added that weather events can develop quickly, putting residents at risk with no opportunity for official warnings. He said people need to be aware of weather conditions and watches, so that they can be prepared to react to a danger if they see something ominous.

Also, if there is a broadcast warning or sirens, people should be taking cover, not heading outside to see what the sky looks like or take pictures, he said.

“If things look bad and you see cows flying down the road, it’s time to take shelter,” Eden said.

Storm cleanup

Tuesday and Wednesday, the sounds of chain saws filled the air around town as people with property damaged by the tornado or high winds cleaned up.

The Lee’s Summit School District facilities staff worked at Lee’s Summit High School to re-anchor padding for the pole vault pit, which the storm had flipped. Schools, which had been closed Tuesday due to power outages, reopened for classes on Wednesday.

Most storm damage impacted two schools — Lee’s Summit High School and Lee’s Summit North High School — and included fencing, bleachers and outdoor athletic items, school district spokeswoman Janice Phelan said. A couple of other schools had very minor damage such as downed trees. At this time, there is no damage estimate, she said.

In a neighborhood that was in the path of the tornado, a tree service was removing a massive tree from the roof of Jothan D. Schiller’s home at 625 NE Applewood St.

Schiller said he was inside when the storm hit, and retreated to his basement with his dog. A large tree in his backyard split and a heavy section with many limbs landed on his roof with a wham.

“I thought I was a goner,” Schiller said. “It was terrifying.”

He said the tall tree had some rot and he’d been thinking of having it removed, but the cost would be about $5,000. Now he has no choice.

“I hope there is not too much roof damage,” he said.

A neighbor, Jason Clauson, of 618 NE Applewood St., said he was away picking up his daughter when the tornado rolled through, slamming a wooden play set into his backyard fence and sending his trampoline flying away into some nearby woods.

“I had them spiked down. It tore them right out of the ground,” Clauson said.

In another nearby neighborhood, south of Lea Mckeighan Park, Brandi Yerdon’s trampoline also sailed away. The 14-year-old said her mother discovered it was missing when she took the dog out Tuesday morning and her brother found it in the park wrapped around a swing.

Brandi said the storm’s behavior was random.

“My neighbor’s (trampoline) and everyone else’s stayed,” she said of her block, but the storm caused lots of downed limbs and trees.

Farther west, on Olive Street, near the Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution, which had the worst damage, residents were surveying damage and cleaning up debris the day after.

Peggy Felkins said she saw television broadcasts Monday telling people to take cover immediately, so she called her daughter, who was going to the store, and told her to turn around and come home.

“I’m trying to pull debris off the driveway so she could park, and it was pouring down,” said Peggy Felkins who lives just west of the lumberyard. “We got trashed a little bit, but our place didn’t get severe damage.”

Lee’s Summit sent two ambulances to Oak Grove on Monday to help with the disaster there. That eastern Jackson County town was hit by an EF3 tornado just a little after the Lee’s Summit EF1 tornado. About 480 homes were damaged in Oak Grove, with some completely destroyed. But no fatalities or major injuries were reported.

Lee’s Summit also canceled a siren test scheduled for this week, which was to be part of Severe Weather Awareness Week March 5 to 11. The city routinely tests its sirens at 11 a.m. the first Wednesday the month, unless it’s cloudy.

“The big picture is, no injuries in Lee’s Summit,” Chief Posechl said.