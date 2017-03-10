Titans move on after holding off Northtown

Lee’s Summit West saw last season end with two buzzer-beating baskets. When the Titans nursed a razor-thin lead in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s Class 5 sectional game against North Kansas City, the Titans couldn’t help feeling a little deja vu.

“It was racing through my mind,” West junior guard Mario Goodrich said. “Matter of fact, our coaches brought it up in the huddle. It was like, ‘we can’t let it happen like last year.’”

Last year, West didn’t foul during the closing seconds of regulation in the district final against Raymore-Peculiar, and the Panthers hit a three-pointer to tie it and another in overtime to win it. But this time the Titans made the fouls, Goodrich hit six free throws down the stretch and West held on for a 59-57 victory at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

West (24-2) will be back on the same court 6 p.m. Saturday to meet Liberty (20-8) in the state quarterfinals. The Titans earned a shot at their first trip to the state tournament since 2014, and they avoided reprising the agonizing end of last season.

“I’ll be honest with you: As a coach, there aren’t too many things that haunt you more than when a team hits a three and you go into overtime and lose,” West coach Michael Schieber said. “We talked about that and making sure we were locked in and doing the things that we had to do. I’m a firm believer in not giving a team a chance to beat you.”

That’s why Schieber had Goodrich foul North Kansas City’s Deng Bol with 6.8 seconds left in the game, right after Goodrich made two free throws to put West up 57-54. Bol made both, and Goodrich sank another pair after he was fouled with 5.4 seconds to play.

West put Bol on the line again with 2.5 seconds left. Bol deliberately missed the second shot after making the first and West’s C.J. May grabbed the rebound and sealed the win.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the kids,” Schieber said. “They really executed and believed. That’s a pretty dang good basketball team on that side. They play with a lot of guts. They fought.”

North Kansas City (21-6) fought back after West went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter and grabbed a 22-9 lead. Bol, who slashed his way to 24 points, led a tall and athletic Hornet attack that bothered the Titans under the basket. The Hornets cut West’s lead to 33-28 by halftime and went up 35-33 with a 6-0 run to start the third quarter.

“I felt good for us because I never saw panic in the kids’ eyes,” Schieber said. “I never saw that losing the belief, that fire. We talked about just keep playing and that’s what they did.”

Northtown led 45-40 after third quarter and stretched its lead to seven with a basket 15 seconds into the fourth quarter. But when the Titans went to a full-court press, the Hornets wouldn’t score for almost seven minutes.

Christian Bishop, who led West with 22 points, made a reverse layup for a 47-47 tie, and Goodrich completed the 13-0 run with two free throws for a 53-47 lead with 50 seconds left.

“We knew they couldn’t handle our pressure in the full court, so we got out and pressured them,” said Goodrich, who was still shaking off an injury he suffered in last Friday’s district championship win over Lee’s Summit North. “We got some stops and made buckets.”

A Bishop dunk gave West a 55-49 lead with 38 seconds to play, but Northtown wasn’t finished. Bol broke the Hornets’ drought with an and-one basket and immediately scored again off a baseline steal to make it a 55-54 game with 13.3 seconds left.

And make the Titans think about last season’s finish.

“We’ve been down in those situations before and we’ve had to fight out of those situations,” Goodrich said. “We’ve just got guys who can step up and make plays.”