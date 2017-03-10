Tigers’ surprising postseason continues

Before the season began, the Lee’s Summit girls basketball team decided “start unknown and finish unforgettable” would be their motto. Nobody knew then how prescient that phrase would become.

A season that seemed forgettable almost two weeks ago has suddenly become very memorable. A sub-.500 team at the start of postseason play, Lee’s Summit now finds itself one game away from a trip to the Class 5 state tournament after holding off North Kansas City 51-46 Wednesday night in a sectional game at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

Lee’s Summit, 14-13, will play Suburban Gold Conference rival Park Hill 7:45 p.m. Saturday night on the same court for a shot at its first state tournament appearance since finishing second in 2005. It’s a far cry from where the Tigers stood Feb. 28, when they began district play 11-13 and coming off a lackluster 54-37 loss to Blue Springs South.

“The girls are just focused,” Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford said. “It’s like a totally different team. They want to do whatever it takes to win.”

Against 18-9 North Kansas City, that meant limiting the Hornets’ deadly three-point shooting and trying to stop sophomore guard Chandler Prather. Prather scored 23 points, but her three three-pointers were the only ones the Hornets made.

And it also meant keeping calm each time Northtown made a run at the Tigers. Lee’s Summit never trailed, but they could never shake off the Hornets, who pulled within a point three times after Lee’s Summit took an early 10-point lead.

“They stayed really composed,” Crawford said. “This is a veteran group. Even though we haven’t really played a lot in the playoffs, they’re seniors, juniors. They’ve all played a ton of varsity basketball. And they’ve really shown it late.”

Lee’s Summit led 13-9 after the first quarter, and used a 9-0 run early in the second quarter to build a 22-12 lead. Claire Lock began the run with an and-one basket off a steal, and ended it with a putback as she started on her way to a team-high 21 points.

Northtown cut the lead to 22-16 by halftime, and a three by Prather made it a 24-23 game early in the third quarter.

“We got a little lax and then we got focused again,” Crawford said. “And the girls didn’t let it shake them. Even though it got really close again, each time out they said, ‘We’re going to win this.’”

Lee’s Summit responded with a 6-0 run and led 34-28 after the third quarter. Northtown battled back to 35-34 with five minutes to play, and the Tigers scored the next five points to go back up six.

But the Tigers’ biggest test came with just over three minutes to play, when guard Amari Conn fouled Northtown’s Mackenzi Callaway and then got a technical and her fifth foul when the two tangled under the basket. The Hornets made two of four free throws, and Prater scored on a putback on the ensuing possession to bring them back within 40-39.

“I didn’t realize that was her fifth foul,” Crawford said. “Just being able to bounce back from that, the girls just kind of grouped together. They just decided they were going to win it for her.”

Paige Elston drove the lane and scored on the Tigers’ next possession, and that started yet another 6-0 run and ended Northtown’s last threat. Elston joined Lock in double figures with 14 points, while Conn and Claire Burch each chipped in seven.

That was enough to keep Lee’s Summit’s improbable postseason run going. Next up is a Park Hill team the Tigers lost to twice during the regular season, once by two points and once by three in overtime.

Even with a trip to state on the line, the Tigers just plan on enjoying the moment.

“We’re just having fun with it,” Lock said. “We have nothing to lose.”