10 students win national speech/debate awards

Several students from Lee’s Summit schools have earned the Academic All American Award from the National Speech and Debate Association.

They are Corbin Healy of Summit Christian Academy, Brayden King of Lee’s Summit High School and Jakob Benedetti, Indea Cousin, Peyton Gilbert, Kyle Helm, Simone Jacoby, Maggie O’Connor, Sabrina Owings and Caroline Williams, all of Lee’s Summit West High School.

More than 141,000 students participate in the NSDA, and the award is given to fewer than 500 each year. It recognizes those who have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned the degree of superior distinction in the organization’s honor society (at least 750 merit points); achieved grade-point average and/or test score requirements; and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.