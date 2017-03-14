10 students win national speech/debate awards

March 14, 2017 

Several students from Lee’s Summit schools have earned the Academic All American Award from the National Speech and Debate Association.

They are Corbin Healy of Summit Christian Academy, Brayden King of Lee’s Summit High School and Jakob Benedetti, Indea Cousin, Peyton Gilbert, Kyle Helm, Simone Jacoby, Maggie O’Connor, Sabrina Owings and Caroline Williams, all of Lee’s Summit West High School.

More than 141,000 students participate in the NSDA, and the award is given to fewer than 500 each year. It recognizes those who have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned the degree of superior distinction in the organization’s honor society (at least 750 merit points); achieved grade-point average and/or test score requirements; and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service