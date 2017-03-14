SCA ‘mathletes’ do well at nationals

Seventeen Summit Christian Academy students in the third through sixth grades competed recently at the Association of Christian Schools International Math Olympics, and 10 of them brought home ribbons and medals.

Those earning first place were third-grader Addison Welch, fourth-grader Michael Ward and fifth-grade student Isaac Truesdale.

Receiving second place were third-grader Jett Nickell and sixth-grader Trey Kates.

Third-place recipients were third-grader Isaac Rieger, fourth-grader Abigail Shanahan and fifth-grader Elise Welch.

Receiving fifth place were third-grade student London Stucker and fourth-grader Lucie Epema.