Students recognized for cancer fund-raising

Lee’s Summit North High School seniors Logan French and Ben Durbin have been named 2017 Students of the Year by the Mid-America Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

According to the society, the organization’s first annual Students of the Year campaign exceeded expectations with eight candidate teams, comprising 11 high school students, raising $50,000 to help find cancer cures.

French and Durbin raised more than $8,600. The students will share a $2,500 college scholarship, and Lee’s Summit North’s science Department received a $2,500 grant.

In addition, Katelyn Colon of Lee’s Summit West High School earned the organization’s Leadership Award and received a $500 scholarship. Colon, Savannah Jefferis-Henriques and Nicole Taylor were members of a fund-raising team from Lee’s Summit West High School.

“What the candidates were able to achieve in seven weeks is truly amazing, and will have a tremendous impact on the lives of blood cancer patients and their families,” said Janna LaCock, executive director of the organization’s Mid-America Chapter.