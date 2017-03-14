Students recognized for cancer fund-raising

March 14, 2017 Updated 28 minutes ago

Lee’s Summit R-7 students honored by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society are (from left) Logan French, Savannah Jefferis-Henriques, Nicole Taylor, Katelyn Colon and Ben Durbin.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Lee’s Summit North High School seniors Logan French and Ben Durbin have been named 2017 Students of the Year by the Mid-America Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

According to the society, the organization’s first annual Students of the Year campaign exceeded expectations with eight candidate teams, comprising 11 high school students, raising $50,000 to help find cancer cures.

French and Durbin raised more than $8,600. The students will share a $2,500 college scholarship, and Lee’s Summit North’s science Department received a $2,500 grant.

In addition, Katelyn Colon of Lee’s Summit West High School earned the organization’s Leadership Award and received a $500 scholarship. Colon, Savannah Jefferis-Henriques and Nicole Taylor were members of a fund-raising team from Lee’s Summit West High School.

“What the candidates were able to achieve in seven weeks is truly amazing, and will have a tremendous impact on the lives of blood cancer patients and their families,” said Janna LaCock, executive director of the organization’s Mid-America Chapter.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service