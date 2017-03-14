Local VFW honors three teachers

Lee’s Summit School District teachers Annie Norris, Michael Haase and Tavish Whiting have been honored through the Veterans of Foreign Wars Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

All were selected by VFW Post 5789 of Lee’s Summit and will compete for the Missouri VFW Fifth District Award:

• Norris, the VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year, teaches second-grade at Westview Elementary School and has worked there since 2009. Each year, her students recognize local law enforcement officers and military personnel by writing meaningful thank-you letters. Her class also completes a yearly community service project to benefit Heifer International, and she is her school’s facilitator for Partners In Education.

• Haase, VFW Middle School Teacher of the Year, has taught social studies at Summit Lakes Middle School since 2004. He has served on the School Improvement Team and Site-Based Leadership Team and was a co-sponsor of the Summit Lakes Student Council. Before joining the district, Haase served in the U.S. Army for three years and taught in the Center School District.

• Whiting, a 22-year district employee and VFW High School Teacher of the Year, coordinates R-7 Votes, a mock election conducted in all district schools during presidential election years. He teaches American government, comparative government, contemporary issues and economics at Lee’s Summit North High School, and he served on the district curriculum writing team for those courses. He also was part of the writing team for the state-mandated Constitution exams.