Grit, determination get Tigers to state

Sure, it’s a bit of a surprise, Lee’s Summit’s girls basketball team making it all the way to Columbia. But a fluke? Hardly.

Not with the grit and determination the Tigers have shown through the postseason.

Lee’s Summit reached the Class 5 girls state tournament Saturday night with another gutty performance, this one a 57-53 victory over Park Hill in a state quarterfinal game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence. The 15-13 Tigers are in the final four for the first time since 2005 and will meet St. Joseph’s Academy of St. Louis 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal at Mizzou Arena.

This may have seemed highly unlikely a couple of weeks ago, when Lee’s Summit stumbled into the postseason with a sub-.500 record. But what that record didn’t show, Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford said, was just how tough the Tigers had become.

“This is a hard-nosed team,” Crawford said. “This team has been through a lot. They’ve been through three pregnancies with me, we’ve lost a player, Paige Elston lost her sister this year, we’ve had numerous injuries, so our record doesn’t show what kind of team we are.”

Crawford, who is expecting her third child this summer, has seen this group through the loss of teammate Emma Aronson, who died unexpectedly from a heart condition in June 2015, as well as Elston’s tragic loss. Then there was a litany of injuries over the first part of the season that kept the Tigers from putting a consistent lineup on the floor.

Crawford believes this has all made the Tigers more focused and resilient, which they needed to be against a Park Hill team that beat them in two close games during Suburban Gold Conference play this season.

Lee’s Summit had an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, but Park Hill whittled it down to 43-39 going into the final period. When Park Hill scored a fast-break basket and then scored again on a steal and layup by Tiayia Bryant, the Trojans suddenly had a 44-43 lead with just over three minutes left in the game.

And the Lee’s Summit also suddenly found itself without junior guard Claire Lock, who fouled out just before Park Hill took the lead.

“They were not going to lose that game,” Crawford said. “They knew that. When we went down by one with (three) minutes left, there was no fear in their eyes. They knew they were going to win.”

Lee’s Summit would win it at the free-throw line. The Tigers went 12 for 14 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, with Elston going 10-for-12 for half of her game-high 20 points. She made six straight as Park Hill kept fouling her over the final 24 seconds.

“I was very confident,” Elston said. “I knew I was going to make my free throws before I even got fouled.”

Lee’s Summit didn’t look so confident earlier when Park Hill took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Bryant, Park Hill’s leading scorer with 20 points, converted an and-one starting the second quarter for a 19-12 lead, but the Tigers responded with a 12-2 run and had a 32-27 lead by halftime.

An 8-0 run early in the second half, which ended with a Lock layup with 2:40 left in the third quarter, pushed the lead to 40-29 before Park Hill started coming back.

“We were a little nervous,” Crawford said. “Even though this is a veteran team, we have never been this far before. So I think the nerves showed for the first time this postseason, but I think we bounced back all right.”

Lock scored 10 points before fouling out and Randi Johnson also reached double figures with 13 points, including three three-pointers in the first half. As the final seconds ticked away, they joined their teammates in a joyous celebration on the court.

“The feeling is indescribable,” Elston said. “But we knew from the beginning of the season that we definitely could do it.”

So did their coach, who wouldn’t be surprised to see this run last a couple more games.

“I thinking if we keep playing like we’re playing we’re going to win it,” Crawford said. “I have no doubt. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we don’t want to go and lose. We want to keep going.”