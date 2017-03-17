watched
an eighth
graders
game
few
days
ago
among
the boys
he
cheered
for
there
were
no
stars
nine
of them
rotated
in and
out
played to
each others
strengths
compensated
for their
weaknesses
seemed to
anticipate
moves
cover
defense
after
screens
trade
good shots
for better
who is
open
where
on the
court
all ways
together
a team
and in
the stands
families
friends
strangers
forgot
age
divisions
income
divides
social
strata
shaped
a
community
named
fans
he
may
enjoy
seeing
potential
pro
recruits
win
quick
or
disappear
coaches
compete
computer
calculated
rankings
created
by
committee
seeds
sweet
elite
hoping
for
several
upsets
he plans
to support
rhode
island
until
defeat
but
offer
final four
or seats
for an
across
the
street
and
guess
at which
location
you will
meet
him
h.