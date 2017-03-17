Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMarch 17, 2017 

watched

an eighth

graders

game

few

days

ago

among

the boys

he

cheered

for

there

were

no

stars

nine

of them

rotated

in and

out

played to

each others

strengths

compensated

for their

weaknesses

seemed to

anticipate

moves

cover

defense

after

screens

trade

good shots

for better

who is

open

where

on the

court

all ways

together

a team

and in

the stands

families

friends

strangers

forgot

age

divisions

income

divides

social

strata

shaped

a

community

named

fans

he

may

enjoy

seeing

potential

pro

recruits

win

quick

or

disappear

coaches

compete

computer

calculated

rankings

created

by

committee

seeds

sweet

elite

hoping

for

several

upsets

he plans

to support

rhode

island

until

defeat

but

offer

final four

or seats

for an

eighth

graders

game

across

the

street

and

guess

at which

location

you will

meet

him

h.

