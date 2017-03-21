Lee's Summit High picks four for Hall of Fame

Four alumni, who graduated from Lee’s Summit High School between 1949 and 1978, will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame next month.

Lois Rygaard Brayfield, Robert (Bob) N. Hartnett, Laurence Pressly and Nelson F. “Nikk” Thompson will be recognized at the annual Hall of Fame banquet to be held at 6 p.m. April 8 at the high school. The cost is $25, and reservations are required. For more information, call 816--986-2107 or email renee.baxter@lsr7.net.

About this year’s honorees:

• Lois Brayfield (Class of 1978), now of Hollister, Mo., is a cross-channel marketer with more than 30 years of studying direct marketing results.

As CEO of J.Schmid, she has built a company with offices in Kansas City and San Francisco. In 2001 she was named Kansas City’s Direct Marketer of the Year. The Kansas City Direct Marketing Association has given her its AMBIT Award more than 100 times.

Other honors include Ingram’s magazine’s “50 Missourians You Should Know” and “Forty Under Forty,” the KC Business Journal’s “25 Women Who Mean Business” and “25 Best Small Places to Work.”

• After earning a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture in 1980 from Kansas State University, Bob Hartnett (Class of 1974) began his long career with the city of Lee’s Summit.

He’s held a number of positions in the Public Works Department and is now its deputy director. He worked hard for the passage of an architectural licensing law in Missouri and is the first professional landscape architect to become board chair of the Missouri Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors and Professional Landscape Architects.

He has volunteered with the Lee’s Summit Symphony, the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit High School soccer program. He has announced for men’s and women’s soccer since 2006.

• Laurence Pressly (Class of 1949) is a former Lee’s Summit city councilman and leader of the American Royal Livestock, Horse Show and Rodeo. He became a partner in the family dairy and livestock operation after graduating from the University of Missouri.

He later worked for the University Extension and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City. In 1975, Pressly was hired to run the American Royal event.

He was promoted two years later to executive vice president and general manager. He left in 1985 to pursue a career in real estate. His other civic contributions include planning and zoning bodies in Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council.

• Nelson F. (Nikk) Thompson (Class of 1969) spent 27 years with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, working as an officer, a detective and a hostage negotiator.

His largest contribution was the implementation of the Crisis Intervention Team, an initiative for dealing with people who have mental health issues. The concept has spread to many other police departments in the area and across the state. After high school, Thompson was preparing to attend West Point Academy but opted to join the 173rd Airborne Brigade and left for Vietnam in 1970.

After returning, he served at Fort Ord, Calif., and taught at West Point. Thompson holds an associate degree in applied science, a bachelor’s in Bible and organizational leadership, and a master’s degree in Christian studies.