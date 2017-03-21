She’s an advocate for sobriety

Lee’s Summit High School senior Paige Maxwell is one of nine high school students to receive the 2017 Outstanding Youth Prevention Award from ACT Missouri, the statewide training and resource center for substance use prevention.

The award honors young people who have made a significant contribution to prevent underage drinking and substance abuse.

“Paige exemplifies the dedication, resourcefulness, and tenacity it takes for youth to make a difference in their communities,” said Alicia Ozenberger, deputy director of ACT Missouri.

Maxwell is a four-year member of Lee’s Summit CARES city-wide Youth Advisory Board, and a four-year member of her school-based prevention group called Tiger SMART. Through her work on the Youth Advisory Board, Maxwell has been a key resource in the group’s efforts to advocate for healthy, drug-free lifestyles. She has engaged other students through the annual Celebrate Sober social media campaign, and she’s comfortable speaking in public to community leaders.