Fifty years of learning

Several hundred people turned out as Pleasant Lea Elementary School celebrated its 50th anniversary at a March 12 reception. Visitors were invited to tour the school, reminisce about its history and look at historical displays.

Pleasant Lea Elementary opened in 1966 with 17 teachers and 325 students. Today, it has 37 teachers and 574 students. It is estimated that Pleasant Lea Elementary has served more than 28,000 students over 50 years.

The cost of the original school was estimated at $367,000. The school is named after Pleasant Lea, a prominent physician of the mid-1800s.