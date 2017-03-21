SCA musicians make their mark

The Junior High Choir of Summit Christian Academy recently received all Superior Ratings (I) from the judges at the Missouri Choral Directors Association Choral Contest and competed in the Kansas City Metro Solo and Ensemble Festival in Liberty.

Receiving I ratings on their solos at the KC Metro Solo and Ensemble Festival were Annie Harsch, Alysa Ward, Ryan Wagy and Mackenzie Madsen.

The Seventh Grade Ensemble received an excellent rating (II), including Kathryn Kudrin, Marissa Mitchell, Elizabeth Walden, Brooklyn Howard, Connor Noland, Brennan Ross and Christian Phillips.

The Eighth Grade Ensimble received a I rating, which included Mackenzie Madsen, Aliya Finch, Alysa Ward, Annie Harsch, Sophie Nielson, Aiden Lahey, Ryan Wagy, Zack Oppreicht and Benjamin Schwab.