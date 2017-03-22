Webster Groves swamps Titans in first state title game

— Webster Groves spent most of the boys high school basketball season atop the state rankings. Lee’s Summit West got a good look at why Saturday night when the two met for the Class 5 boys state title.

It wasn’t a very close look.

Webster Groves put its athleticism, quickness and Division-I talent on full display, and the Titans could never make a game of it as they fell 70-35 in the program’s first-ever state championship game at Mizzou Arena.

Webster Groves (29-2) overwhelmed West with the combination of sharpshooting junior guard Courtney Ramey and 6-foot-9 255-pound junior center Carte’Are Gordon. Ramey, a Louisville recruit, scored 25 points on 7-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Gordon, a St. Louis University commit, punished the Titans inside for 21 points on 8-for-8 shooting and grabbed seven boards.

Ramey and Gordon led a Webster Groves attack that shredded West with 54-percent shooting from the field and crushed the Titans on the boards 38-20. West, meanwhile, missed all 12 of its three-point shots and went 11-for-40 from the field as Gordon altered many of the Titans shots inside.

“Ramey is a really good player,” West coach Michael Schieber said. “We talked about keeping him away from the rim, but there are some nights when guys are hitting shots and they’re just dang near unguardable and he was pretty close to that tonight.”

West would grab its only lead two minutes into the game when Elijah Childs hit a jumper for a 4-3 advantage. The Statesmen quickly took charge with a 12-2 run that produced a 20-8 lead and a 20-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Webster Groves’ lead grew from there as the Titans battled foul trouble and failed to find any offensive rhythm. It grew to 36-15 on a Ramey three-pointer before the Titans put on a 9-1 run to make it 37-24 by halftime.

“It was our last game, so we just tried to fight back,” West senior guard C.J. May said. “But we didn’t get it done in the end.”

West would never draw closer than 12 points in the third quarter, and Webster Groves closed the quarter with a 9-2 flurry, the Titans found themselves down 55-33 and on their way to a running-clock fourth quarter. The 35-point margin of victory was the biggest in a large-class state title game since Vashon beat De Smet 82-27 in 2002.

Childs finished with 13 points and junior forward Christian Bishop had 10 to lead the Titans, but they had little else.

“We fought back at the half but we could never get over the hump,” Schieber said. “They were really, really good tonight and we certainly were not.”

West was certainly more impressive the night before in the semifinals against Chaminade, especially for a half. The Titans raced to a 22-point lead by halftime and held on over the final two quarters for a 74-69 victory.

West made it to its first-ever state final behind a dominating performance from Childs, who scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds despite picking up his second foul in the second quarter. Bishop also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards and May finished with 15 points.

West’s spot in the final seemed assured after it shot 53 percent over the first two quarters, and those points came from inside and outside. May hit two three-pointers in the first quarter to put the Titans up 20-9, and they opened the second quarter with 13-0 run with eight points from Childs.

Chaminade, meanwhile, made just 10 of its first 35 shots and trailed 33-11 just halfway through the second quarter.

“I thought the first half we were able to attack their press, we were able to move the basketball and get to the middle of the floor attack them and hit cutters going to the rim,” Schieber said. “We kind of got out that in the second half.”

Chaminade’s shots starting falling in the second half, and the Red Devils gradually pulled back to single digits by the fourth quarter. Chaminade was within 62-59 with two minutes to go, and when Jerico Hellems, who poured in 23 of his 27 points for the Red Devils after halftime, drove the lane and drew a foul for an and-one with 34 seconds to go, West’s lead was a mere 68-67.

“I started getting nervous a little bit,” Bishop said. “Our body language went down a little bit, but we picked it back up and we were ready to play again.”

Hayden Diebold, who had just entered the game seconds earlier, made of two free throws to make it a two-point lead. Phillips Brooks swiped a pass under the basket on Chaminade’s next possession and sank two free throws after he was fouled with 22.5 seconds left.

And the Titans were on their way to the final, and a less than satisfying end to their season. Schieber said the Titans could still take pride in their 26-3 record, three tournament championships and a Suburban Gold Conference title.

“It hurts, but you try to keep into perspective what we were able to accomplish this year,” Schieber said. “I feel bad for the kids. … we simply weren’t able to get it done tonight.”