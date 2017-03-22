Tigers’ magical run ends just short of a title

— Nobody expected Lee’s Summit’s girls basketball team to make it to state, not after it slogged through most of its season at .500 or below. And nobody – nobody – expected the Tigers to contend for a title once they shocked everyone and got this far.

Nobody, that is, but the Tigers themselves.

“This is a group that definitely had the talent and had the ability,” Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford said. “When they chose to go ahead and make their run, no one was stopping them until tonight.”

Lee’s Summit’s magical postseason run didn’t end until the state championship game. And if not for one sluggish quarter, it might have ended happily and not with a 43-36 loss to Kirkwood in the Class 5 state final Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Lee’s Summit fell behind 15-6 in the first quarter and had to play catch-up the rest of the way against Kirkwood. And while the Tigers came close many times, they never could close the gap on the tall and athletic Pioneers despite turning in another outstanding defensive effort.

“They’re a tough team,” Crawford said. “They want to you to turn the ball over and we kind of played into their hand at first. I think we settled ourselves in the rest of the game but we just dug ourselves a hole too deep.”

Kirkwood helped Lee’s Summit dig that first-quarter hole by pressuring the Tigers into five turnovers. The Tigers had 13 turnovers for the game, but only three after the first half.

But the Tigers’ lane clogging defense made it hard for Kirkwood to pull away. The Pioneers shot a chilly 27.7 percent from the field and their No. 2 scorer, junior guard Jayla Everett went zero-for-14 from the field and finished with two points. Senior forward Lauryn Miller had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but Kirkwood had few other scorers.

“Defensively, I thought we did a good job,” Crawford said. “We gave up a few too many offensive boards at times, but that wasn’t what I was focusing on at halftime or the timeouts. We were turning the ball over.”

Lee’s Summit chipped away at the lead until Claire Lock’s three-pointer late in the third quarter pulled the Tigers within 32-28. Another three by Randi Johnson made it 34-31 with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Kirkwood (28-3) let the air out of the ball. The Pioneers held the ball for more than three minutes and the Tigers wouldn’t get it off another shot until late in the game.

“I was very surprised,” Crawford said. “I just of figured they were trying to draw us out and try to take us back in. But even when we came out, they kept it out.”

Lee’s Summit still had time for one more three from Lock, who led the Tigers with 19 points, which made it a 37-34 game with 45 seconds to play. But the Pioneers went six for six from the free throw line to end the game.

Lee’s Summit earned a chance for a first state title since 1990 by hanging on for a 48-44 victory over St. Joseph’s Academy the day before in the semifinals.

Paige Elston scored 21 points and Lock had 15 against St. Joseph’s Academy, but once again it was the Tigers’ defense that made the difference. Lee’s Summit focused on stopping St. Joseph’s inside duo of 6-3 center Kelly McLaughlin and 6-2 forward Alex Kerr, who struggled to score 15 and 12 points, respectively.

“They’re huge, so the game plan going in was to stop the post down low,” Crawford said. “That was the game scheme and really to be patient and push when we could on offense to wear them down. It played in our favor.”

Lee’s Summit led 22-19 at the half, but a 10-0 run by St. Joseph’s put the Angels up 29-26 early in the third quarter. Lock scored the Tigers’ seven points and hit back-to-back threes with Elston for a 36-33 lead they would never lose.

St. Joseph’s stayed close, and a basket by Kerr with 1:39 to go made it a 42-41 game. Elston helped protect that lead by making six of eight free throws down the stretch, and Breanna May denied McLaughlin and grabbed a rebound with the Angels within three in the final seconds.

Lee’s Summit didn’t leave with another win, but the Tigers did leave with a sense of accomplishment. They finished 16-14 after ending the regular season 11-13, and they proved to everyone else what they had believed all along.

“It was a great run,” Elston said. “Every single person on the team believed we could get to this point. There was no doubt.”