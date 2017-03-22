Fourth Friday Art Walk ready to sparkle in 2017

Each month will feature a different Art Walk theme. This year’s Art Walk dates and themes are listed below:

Fourth Fridays Art Walk is getting ready for the opening of its 2017 season in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, the nonprofit in charge of organizing the monthly events, released this year’s Art Walk dates and themes in February. The organization said it would kick off Art Walk on Friday with “Makers in March,” a night that will feature jewelry artists, photographers, painters and a Broadway singer.

Jen Steller, communications coordinator for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, said 11 business are scheduled to host an artist and display their work on site this month. Business can sign up to participate each month. The organizers say March is considered a soft opening for the event, but they’re hoping for nice weather and a good turnout to start off the season.

“We just wanted to feature local makers and bring out people who are not traditionally expected,” Steller said. “I'm just excited for this season. I think we brought back some of our stronger themes we had last year.”

Melissa McGhee, volunteer and chairwoman of the cultural arts committee, said in a news release she’s looking forward to the 2017 season.

“It has been very rewarding to see the growth of Fourth Fridays Art Walk in downtown Lee’s Summit,” McGhee said. “As an artist, I’ve had exhibits of my own in various downtown businesses, and it’s wonderful to be able to reach a new audience with my work...It’s exciting to see the number of artists reaching out to us to participate this year and to see that our following is growing steadily.”

Fourth Fridays Art Walk run from 5 to 8 p.m. March to August in downtown Lee’s Summit. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

For more information, visit downtownls.org or call 816-246-6598.