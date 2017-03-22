Rezoning opens path for more retail

Residents complaining about apartment housing being planned on the west side of Pryor Road north of Lowenstein Drive won a skirmish in their fight to get different plan for the land south of Interstate 470.

The city owns two parcels of land along Pryor Road, north and south of land owned by several development firms, and would like to see commercial development and housing on that land.

Residents who live to the southwest and west have argued that apartments and dense housing aren’t right for the area.

Lowenstein Park, a popular destination for walking and playing, lies immediately south of the site.

“You’re just going to kill the park,” said Nick Naylor, who lives in the area. Naylor said he built homes in the area and at the time people believed the land to the north of them could not be developed because of underground limestone mines.

A plan has been put forward by Christie Development Associates to put senior housing on part of that land north of the park and neighborhoods, along with other apartments and retail.

Residents nearby said they didn’t want to look up at multistory apartment buildings.

They also decried the amount of traffic that could be come onto the already busy Chipman Road.

Jocelyn Hall said the city needs to consider the fate of the Blue Ridge Mall, once a premiere shopping spot, now a Wal-Mart.

She said the city needs to look at finishing shopping centers already existing or renovations of those strip centers such as the intersection of U.S. 50 and Jefferson Street, where a former Price Chopper is vacant.

“Can you guys guarantee that won’t happen (here) 30 years from now?” Hall said. “What are we going to do to rejuvenate that instead of having empty, run-down stores?”

Arbo said Christie Development and city staff were planning to adjust his project depending on the outcome of the city rezoning on March 9. They are to bring back a preliminary development month later this year.

In February, the council heard a sketch of Christie’s $102 million proposal because he planned to ask for tax incentives on the plan, which included 338 apartments, a 104 bed senior housing and 80,000 square feet of retail, including two restaurants.

At that meeting Christie said he’d rather build big-box stores, but was designing a project to conform to the city’s concept plan which had been set by a previous city council.