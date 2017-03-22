Teachers, staff get pay increases

The Lee’s Summit School Board unanimously approved increasing teacher’s base pay by $1,500, from $37,500 to $39,000, making it the highest in the area for comparable districts.

At its March 16 meeting the district approved increases of more than 3 percent for its staff.

The increases were about a $5.2 million total for the 2017-18 budget year. The base increase was 3.57 percent, the administrative salary schedule increased by 80 cents an hour, or 3.46 percent, the professional schedule 59 cents per hour, an increase of 3.46 percent and support staff salary base increased 35 cents per hour, or 3.46 percent.

Associate Superintendent Jeffrey Miller said that for comparison with the Big 6 – Blue Springs, North Kansas City, Independence, Park Hill and Liberty — the increase makes Lee’s Summit very competitive.

“This movement puts our beginning teachers at number one,” Miller said. Several other steps on the salary schedule are either number one or two compared to other districts, he said.

The district continues to cover the full cost of health and dental insurance, long-term disability, employee assistance and life insurance.

Miller said the Lee’s Summit School District got a “pass” on a rate increase this year, allowing it to give some employees a decrease in insurance costs and to move money into salary increases.

The district also is paying the 14.5 percent rate for retirement matches for certified employees and 6.86 percent for classified staff.

Board member Chris Storm said that while beginning teachers at the first step get a $1,500 increase, some people are getting almost double that, due to having higher levels of education and longevity, as outlined in the salary schedule.