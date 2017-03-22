Trail plans gets varied reactions from residents

Jackson County residents recently got a peek at what the Rock Island Trail Authority is planning to build through their communities and in some cases nearly in their backyards.

The county held a series of open houses earlier this month to get comments from residents about options the county is considering with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority for the corridor.

Not everyone sees a rosy picture.

Donna Basham lives in the Winterset Woods subdivision, one of several Lee’s Summit neighborhoods where the 100- to 200-foot right-of-way borders property lines with homeowners’ lots.

“If I walk to the end of my property, I can look down and I can see the track,” Basham said.

She is skeptical of the plan.

She worries about where money will come from to complete the project, doubts it will have all the benefits touted and thinks it could be a nuisance to people near the corridor.

She said the county won’t have enough money to complete the trail with $10 million in federal grants and about $4 million the county has set aside for trail development. She said she strongly doubts that the public would support building rail, trolleys or a bus line along the route.

The county’s corridor is about 17.7 miles and a ballpark estimate of costs is $1 million per mile, but county officials believe it could be less some sections, making the cost an estimated $16 million.

Lee’s Summit has included $250,000 for trail heads in the corridor as part of a 15 year, half-cent sales tax to be voted on in April.

The county has said it hopes that private development and cities in the corridor will supplement the money it has.

“We are working closely with our engineering team to build a cost-effective project, while still continuing to discuss and formalize partnership opportunities with cities and private developers to deliver a world-class asset for the community,” said Josh Boehm, development manager for the Rock Island Rail Corridor Authority.

He said the preliminary numbers were from a scoping study in 2016, and the final cost of the trail or any rail projects isn’t known.

“We’re in the design phase right now,” Boehm said. “You won’t see a lot of bulldozers out there.”

The county does hope to have construction underway in 2018.

Dick Jarrold, vice president of regional planning with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, said it will take longer to develop the corridor for transit.

The Transit Authority partnered with the county to purchase the corridor for $52 million. Jarrold said they must obtain construction funding and study where the market is for transit riders who will use the system. The first phase of light rail likely would stretch from downtown to Raytown, he said.

“If if everything goes really well, it’s conceivable that we can get that segment started in five years,” Jarrold said. Further out, the picture is much fuzzier, he said.

One of the decisions being wrestled with is whether to let the bicycle trail use the rail bed during an interim until it’s needed for an electric trolley or other commuter service, or to build it alongside the rail bed within the corridor, Jarrold said.

Designers working on the project were also gathering comments on what residents thought are most important amenities, such as bathrooms, mile markers and benches.

Jarrold said cost estimates of $50 million a mile for transit are for an urban setting, and the cost along the undeveloped corridor could be less expensive, but the cost for refurbishing or replacing several bridges along the route would be a major expense.

Jarrold said many of the residents attending the open houses had questions about how close the corridor is their homes and how noisy use of it might be.

“That’s why we really want to look at electric vehicles,” he said.

Others coming to inspect the plans were cycling enthusiasts, like Chris Heck of Lee’s Summit. He said he understands people have concerns, but he said neighbors of other trails in the metropolitan area and the state mostly don’t have major problems.

Many of the people who would walk on the trail would live in neighborhoods close by, or they’d send their children to ride bikes on the trail, which would be safer than biking on streets.

Cyclists who are traveling a long distance won’t be making much of an impact on neighbors, he said.

“It’s going to be a benefit to the community,” Heck said. “If I’m biking in my shorts and jersey, I’m not going to litter. I just want to ride on the trail. And a little kid on a bike is a good thing.”