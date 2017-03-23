No parking in the Red (Racks) zone?

The last six to 12 months of downtown Lee’s Summit parking grievances have been robustly shared over many social media platforms.

From photos of tickets on cars to questioning the two-hour time limit during the work week, we are seemingly headed toward an apex of parking issues. And it isn’t one singular business or event that got us here.

With Smoke Brewing Company opening soon, we will have our 18th restaurant/bar/nightlife spot open in downtown. Couple that with events, weddings and increased foot traffic, and you have a recipe for parking woes that have been steeping for some time now.

And right at the heart of increased awareness on parking, the location of our (still not always full) garage and how we can direct more visitors to convenient parking spaces (which educating that, like other shopping areas, you don’t get to just park right in front of the business you’re visiting) we have Red Racks at Green and Third streets towing cars.

It’s something they have done before — during Oktoberfest — and a practice they resumed the last month or more. Even after hours when they were closed.

Trucks from GT Towing (which has locations in Smithville and Grandview) would show up and enforce the signs that — while likely not visible at night, nonetheless were posted — alerted those that bothered to read it of a $250 towing charge, plus another $35 hit for “after hours” fees and an additional $30 for storage.

Worst case scenario: the wrong couple visiting downtown Lee’s Summit at the wrong time could have dropped $100 at dinner, then another $315 to an out-of-town towing company — all on the orders of Red Racks management (also known as Team Thrift).

What could have been avoided with some chains or blockades up after the store closed turned out to be a social media nightmare for the company that benefits disabled veterans. And that’s pretty sad. Some even went so far as to say they would never support the organization again — in a way punishing those that benefit from Red Racks.

It was an ugly situation all around. And one that could have been easily remedied by Red Racks corporate if they had taken other measures.

To their credit, on March 20 – still likely feeling the fallout of the most recent tow-fest from their lot – they reversed course, saying: “We would like to take this opportunity apologize to the City of Lee’s Summit, our customers and our donors for the towing of cars that happened at our Lee’s Summit location. To ensure that our parking lot was accessible for our customers, we have alienated those folks that either are or could be donors and shoppers. We know this has been an inconvenience and very frustrating and for that we are sorry.”

The parking lot is tempting on a night when spaces are lean in downtown. And yes, Red Racks has two “PRIVATE PARKING” signs posted, on both quoting a Missouri Revised Statute (560, Section 304.157) that gives them all legal rights to rack and tow away cars from their lot. Problem is, that statute is worded carefully and doesn’t seem to fit the description of a car that has found its way to downtown Lee’s Summit and could be doing anything from attending a meeting at City Hall to eating at a local restaurant.

It reads that law enforcement may authorize towing from a property if:

“The abandoned property is left unattended for more than forty-eight hours or in the judgment of a law enforcement officer, the abandoned property constitutes a safety hazard or unreasonably interferes with the use of the real property by the person in possession.”

I would find it hard to fathom any law enforcement that was on-hand to deem these cars abandoned and therefore towable. Heck, our Lee’s Summit Police Department goes well out of its way during downtown festivals to find the owners of cars that need to be moved before they are towed to the city hall garage or the Amtrak lot off Market Street.

There are a whole mess of lessons to be learned here. First and foremost: love thy neighbor. And, especially in downtown Lee’s Summit, be the kind of neighbor that does good things, even when no one is watching.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .