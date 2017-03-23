Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMarch 23, 2017 Updated 1 hour ago

sweet peas

cafe

queen

of hearts

casino

urgent

care

donuts

tacos

funeral

home

with

crematorium

sign

identified

cornerstone

crossroads

free will

truth

and one

way

churches

banks

branches

football

field

then

on a

stretch

of road

at towns

edge

six

junked

rusty

pickup

bodies

set

behind

a barn

thought

for a

time

they

were

self

driven

in control

no default

settings

or guidance

by some

mystery

called

god

stranded

now

between

salvage

yard

recycling

plant

and

salvation

impossible

to lose

what

was

never

owned

and

there is

comfort

even

a little

joy

in that

at any

rate

some

way

they

hope

to be

continued

a quite

familiar

feeling

h.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service