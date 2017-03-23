sweet peas
cafe
queen
of hearts
casino
urgent
care
donuts
tacos
funeral
home
with
crematorium
sign
identified
cornerstone
crossroads
free will
truth
and one
way
churches
banks
branches
football
field
then
on a
stretch
of road
at towns
edge
six
junked
rusty
pickup
bodies
set
behind
a barn
thought
for a
time
they
were
self
driven
in control
no default
settings
or guidance
by some
mystery
called
god
stranded
now
between
salvage
yard
recycling
plant
and
salvation
impossible
to lose
what
was
never
owned
and
there is
comfort
even
a little
joy
in that
at any
rate
some
way
they
hope
to be
continued
a quite
familiar
feeling
h.