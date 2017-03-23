Stuck with a roommate instead of a marriage

College was a great time of learning life and broadening my world. But wow, roommates could really push me to the limit in the stress department.

Learning to deal with each other’s quirks and habits, the good and the bad, was a whole different education. I know many can relate to having roommates, whether you went to college or just had another situation.

The bottom line is that though they have their place, once you move forward and find God’s soul mate for your life, you definitely aren’t looking for a roommate scenario. Unfortunately, many marriages are nothing more than a roommate arrangement.

In an age where marriage is being attacked and redefined, it is essential that we understand how God defines marriage. In Genesis 2:20-25, we have a look at the first marriage.

It all takes place in a beautiful garden at the very beginning of mankind where Adam was diligent in his job, which was naming the animals. The account reveals there was not a companion comparable for Adam among all the beast of the earth. I think that point alone should align many people to the fact that your pet isn’t ever suppose to take the place of who God has for you emotionally or otherwise!

Therefore, God creates a woman from Adam’s side as he slept. In other words God custom made a wife for Adam out of his rib. That woman would be designed to stand by his side.

In verse 24 we read the holy spirit’s definition of marriage from the start.

He says, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

God’s principle of the first was to complete a man with a wife. They were to become one, not two, individuals co-habituating together. God knows each of our strengths and weaknesses, giving us a soul mate that will not be a clone, but one who will help us in the areas that we need help in and vice versa. It’s just like the famous line from the movie “Jerry McGuire” where the husband of a failing marriage comes to his senses and says, “you complete me” to his estranged wife.

That statement, whether you liked the movie or not, is what a marriage is all about: two completely different individuals coming together to make a complete and compatible marriage so they can fulfill the purposes of God (Matthew 19:6). When we become soul mates, the “I” becomes a “we” and two lives become one.

The world’s view of marriage vs. God’s view can be very opposite when it comes down to it.

The world offers pre- or post- nuptial agreements as well as, when things begin to get tough you can find it easy to get an annulment or file a no-fault divorce to get out. The heated debates for same-sex marriage continue to make way for a total distortion of what God intended and declared as a marriage. Our society is headed down a fast spiraling path of destruction in God-ordained marriage.

Remember it was God who instituted a marriage of a man and women in the first place.

So instead of trying to re-define marriage so that it fits our confused viewpoint, let us re-align the murky waters of what we think we want, to how it was ordained to be from the beginning. God wants a man and women to come into a covenant relationship as soul mates, not just to exist as roommates with benefits. Lining up with God is when the blessings come from.

Visit Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters.