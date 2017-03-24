Tigers post six-goal second half in opener

Izzy Shackelford doesn’t expect to score a hat trick every game this season. But she does expect her Lee’s Summit girls soccer team to have plenty of multi-goal nights.

Shackelford scored three goals after halftime, and that was just half of a six-goal second-half outburst that let the Tigers swamp Pembroke Hill 7-1 in their season opener Tuesday night at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

“It’s a good way to start the year and it’s a good way to see us against some quality competition,” Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said. “We knew we’d really have to play today.”

Shackelford’s first goal didn’t come until four minutes into the second half, but when she punched in a through ball from Maddie Souder, she put the Tigers up 2-0 and started a three-goal barrage over the next 5 minutes.

Lexy Hawkins picked off a pass back to the Pem-Hill goalkeeper and scored less than a minute later, and Shackelford followed with a point-blank shot in front of the net four minutes after that.

When Shackelford ran to the net and scored with about 11 minutes left, she had her hat trick, and Lee’s Summit had a 7-0 lead after scoring six second-half goals.

“(Wiebenga) really just put it on to us that we’ve got to do more and move the ball faster and switch fields,” Shackelford said. “And we did it and we turned out goals.”

Lee’s Summit could turn out just one goal in a first half despite getting multiple opportunities to score. Shackelford had a hand in that one too, firing a perfect through ball from midfield to junior midfielder Katie Laddish, who put it in the far post with 20 minutes left in the half for the first of her two goals.

Pembroke Hill, which placed second in the Class 2 state tournament last season, never mounted a threat in the first half, but the Raiders were still within 1-0 at halftime as the Tigers tried to get their offense going. Picking up the pace, Wiebenga said, made the difference in the second half.

“We made some adjustments at halftime talking about the tempo of the game,” Wiebenga said. “Sometimes you take too many touches it actually slows the game down. We tried to speed things up as far as that went.”

And the results were immediate. Laddish scored her second goal shortly after Shackelford notched her second, and Hannah Pond put one in midway through the second half. Pembroke Hill didn’t score until it converted off a corner kick in the closing minutes.

“First half I was very worried but in the second half, we picked it up,” Shackelford said. “I’m very excited to see what the future holds for us.”