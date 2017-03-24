Summit Christian used to lofty expectations

Summit Christian Academy had the kind of girls soccer season last year that would make any team a target. But the Eagles are used to being one already.

It was a breakthrough season for SCA, which went 19-6 and took third place in its first-ever appearance in the Class 1 state tournament. Noticeable accomplishments, indeed. But when a team has a record-setting goal scorer in its lineup like Kassi Ginther, it’s getting plenty of attention already.

“I think our big surprise year was when Kassi was a freshman,” SCA girls soccer coach Amber Siemsen said. “I think since then everyone has seen us as a different threat.”

Ginther is now a senior, and next year she’ll be playing soccer for Iowa State. Last season, she set a Missouri all-class record by scoring 89 goals. Along the way she also set state records for goals in a game (eight), points in a game (17), average goals per game (3.7), total points in a season (200), and total points per game (8.3). She is also close to breaking the all-class career scoring record and should have that by the end of the season.

Siemsen, of course, expects Ginther to be SCA’s main source of goals again this season, but she also wants to see her develop the rest of her game as she prepares for college. Ginther did have 22 assists last season, but Siemsen still wants her to become as much a creator as a scorer. She scored six goals Monday in the Eagles’ 9-0 season-opening victory over Clinton, but what really excited Siemsen were the two assists she made and the goals she almost created.

“She had so many more that could have been assists if they’d been finished, and I think that’s been a huge step for her,” Siemsen said. “She can score, but she can also pass and she can really be a team player.”

SCA has another proven scorer in Faith Fields, who had 16 goals and 10 assists last season but is sidelined after getting injured against Clinton. Maya Cofield, a junior defender who had one goal against Clinton, and freshman Riley Painter will also be part of the Eagles’ attack.

Junior Savanna Sallas can also score, but her main role will be as midfielder and a leader on the Eagles’ defense. Senior Carmen Fanning and junior Abby Nelson return on the back line, but the Eagles are still settling on a new goalkeeper to replace the graduated Keeli Shearer. Makenna McGraw, a freshman, and Payton Sprouse a junior, are splitting time in goal as the season gets under way.

“For now they’ll be sharing it, but when it comes to more crucial parts of the season we’ll have to choose one,” Siemsen said.

Siemsen isn’t too concerned about the defense, especially with a team that outscored its opponents 135-39 last season and will likely but a lot of balls in the net this season.

“We do have a very good ability to score goals and we score a lot of goals,” Siemsen said. “But we have some very determined defenders, too. They don’t like getting scored on even if we’re winning. Even when we were up 8-0 (Monday) they were keeping each other in check and making sure we were playing hour hardest back there.”

Making it to state may not have changed many perceptions about SCA girls soccer, but Siemsen said it has changed their expectations for this season. Making the final four and finishing third last year was nice, but the Eagles are working harder to do even better this year.

“Last year, us just making it there was such a big deal and so exciting,” Siemsen said. “But this year it’s like we want to win it all, we want to practice that way so we can make it all the way.”