Broncos building with talented pieces

With 14 varsity-experienced players returning from last season, Lee’s Summit North girls soccer coach Ryan Kelley knows he has plenty of talented players. The challenge now is to put them in the right place.

“We’re trying to put all the puzzle pieces out there and figuring what goes where and how it works the best,” Kelley said. “The girls know the general philosophy of what we want to do and how we want to play, but now it’s how are we going to get it all done after not being on the same page for a while?”

It helps that seven of those 14 are seniors, many of whom have been starters since they were freshmen. It also helps that most of the scoring is back from that 15-8 team.

But Kelley still has some holes to fill, especially on the Broncos’ defense. All-state and all-conference defender Addisyn Merrick has graduated and now plays for Kansas, and Kelley is still looking for a new backline leader. That role will likely go Molly Lepper, who is one of the returning seniors on the back along with Liz Bales and Jordan Jennings.

“Losing a player like Addy Merrick, we’ve got a lot of things to pick up in the back,” Kelley said. “It’s a big hole to cover and were moving some girls around, trying some different thing in the back.”

North is more settled at goalkeeper, where junior Sarah Peters returns after a stellar sophomore season as a starter, and up front with seniors Keelie Fothergill, Alexis Mitchell and Gianna Palmentere. Palmentere is the top returning scorer after recording 16 goals and two assists last season. Fothergill had 11 goals and 12 assists, while Mitchell finished with nine goals and 12 assists. Kelley said sophomore forward Kaylie Rock and junior midfielder Cara Panarisi will be part of the attack as well.

“We’ll count on them to create a lot of our opportunities,” Kelley said. “We think we have a team that can create and be dynamic in going forward and get a lot of opportunities and finish those chances.”

Kelley saw some of that Tuesday, when North opened its season with a 3-1 victory over Liberty in the LSR7 Girls Soccer Tourney at Broncos Stadium. Mitchell scored the Broncos’ first goal off a free kick in the first half, Rock scored on an assist from Mitchell early in the second half and Panarisi added another goal with an assist from Fothergill. Peters had a clean sheet until Liberty scored in the game’s final minute.

“The second half we started to be a little more patient; we started combining a little bit better,” Kelley said. “We started to play more purposeful. The first half we just kind of sent some balls past them and behind them without much of a purpose.”

Kelley expects this team to play with a purpose. North was a district champion last year, but its season ended with a loss to eventual state champion St. Teresa’s Academy in the Class 4 sectionals. The Broncos also haven’t won a Suburban Gold Conference title in a couple years.

“They’re really hungry to move farther in the postseason than we’ve been,” Kelley said. “They’ve got high expectations for themselves and it makes my job a little easier knowing they’re going to put in the time and the effort to try to reach those goals.”

Having plenty of pieces to choose from helps, too.

“We really look forward to what these girls can do,” Kelley said. “And as they’re getting things sorted out and how we want them to play this year, they have a chance to be really dynamic.”