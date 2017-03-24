SCA gets baseball season under way with two lopsided wins

Summit Christian Academy appears to be picking up where it left off.

SCA, the Class 3 state runners-up last season, got off to a 2-0 start after beating Bishop Ward of Kansas City, Kan., 12-1 Tuesday at Ward.

Will Finch drove in five runs with two hits for SCA, one of them a grand slam in the fifth inning. Dan Clarke had four RBIs, and Matthew McWilliams had three hits against Bishop Ward, which finished second in Kansas Class 4A Division II last season.

McWilliams also picked up the win, holding Ward to three hits while striking out eight with no walks over four innings.

SCA opened its season the day before with an 18-2 victory at Plattsburg. Brady Garmon drove in four runs with two hits and Russell Cook doubled twice and had two RBIs for the Eagles.

TIGERS START STRONG: Lee’s Summit started its season the season with three victories last weekend.

Lee’s Summit debuted with an 11-0 victory over Grandview March 17 at Legacy Park. Michael Edgar went three for four with four RBIs, Dalton Sterbenz scored three runs and drove in two while Grant Baird and Zavian Hill drove in two runs each for the Tigers.

Lee’s Summit scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings, with Edgar hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning and a two-run single in the sixth.

Dalen Blair and Dalton Hill combined on the six-inning shutout. Blair held Grandview to three hits while striking out six over four innings to get the win.

The Tigers swept a double header against Raytown on Saturday, winning the first game 11-1 and taking the second one 10-4 at Legacy Park. Sterbenz had three RBIs and Zavian Hill had three hits and scored two runs in the first game. Ben Lock struck out six over four scoreless innings for the win.

Lee’s Summit took control of the second game with a seven-run fourth inning that included a two-run double by Baird, who led the Tigers with three RBIs.

BRONCOS BEGIN 2-3: Lee’s Summit North finished 2-3 in the Liberty Metro Leadoff Classic after losing to Liberty North 4-2 Tuesday.

North scored two runs on a leadoff homer by Sean Johnson and an RBI-single by Wyatt Urzendowski in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead. Liberty North tied it with a run in the bottom of the fourth and added two more runs in the sixth.

Hayden Bradford had two hits for the Broncos, who outhit Liberty North 8-6.

North began the tournament March 17 with a 6-5 loss to Kearney and a 13-11 loss to Ray-Pec in which the Broncos rallied from a 13-0 first-inning deficit. The Broncos beat Smithville 5-0 March 18 with Bradford throwing a two-hit shutout over six innings and beat Liberty 15-8 Monday behind four RBIs from Justin Root and three RBIs from Jonny Rada.