Sales tax, city charter and school board members on ballot

Absentee voting in Jackson County is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the election board offices at 215 N. Liberty St., Independence. The office also will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25 and April 1 for absentee voting.

To see a sample ballot, learn where to vote or for complete information on absentee voting go to www.jceb.org or in Cass County go to www.casscounty.com .

On April 4, registered voters in Lee’s Summit will decide on whether to extend a sales tax, amend the city charter, and elect school board members, and voters in City Council District 4 will decide whether to recall a council member.

The results of a recall effort against Councilman Chris Moreno will be decided only by District 4 voters that day, and voters in the Lee’s Summit School District will be choosing between 10 candidates to fill three Board of Education seats.

Tammy Brown, Republican director of the Jackson County Election Board, said that in Jackson County she expects about 20 percent of registered voters to cast ballots overall, far off the 67 percent in the November presidential election. It would be about average for an April election, she said.

“We expect a big turnout in Lee’s Summit and Lake Lotawana; it depends on where you are in the county and if candidates are opposed,” Brown said.

Cass County Clerk Michael Vinck said voter turnout was 16 percent in April of last year due to the presidential primaries. This time around, Vinck said he believes the number of people voting in the upcoming election will be lower due to some potential burnout from the 2016 elections. Vinck said he is estimating 10 to 12 percent of registered voters to participate in the April 4 municipal election.

Voters can vote by absentee ballot in the office of the election authority until 5 p.m. April 3. To check your voter registration, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or the county websites.