Community Calendar

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous HOW

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road.

Helping Hands of the Willing Workers

1 p.m. Tuesdays at Longview Chapel Christian Church, 850 SW Longview Road — Join a weekly group that makes crafts and sews for the benefit of the church. The Helping Hands workers make items throughout the year to earn money for the building fund and make cheer baskets for the homebound. Group members invite anyone looking for fellowship and fun, and those who enjoy creating items, to join them. The group furnishes all supplies. For more information, call 816-524-6549.

Lee’s Summit Downtown Rotary Club

4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Lee’s Summit Firefighters Union Hall, 322 SE Douglas St. — The club’s mission is to meet the charitable needs of the local community and participate in worldwide humanitarian causes. Numerous local and international charities are supported by the club’s efforts. To learn more about the club, go to www.lsdowntownrotary.com or contact Keith Stidham at 816-554-8610.

Kiwanis Club

6 p.m. Tuesdays at John Knox Village Lakeside Dining Room 600 NW Shamrock — Kiwanis members invite the community to join them as they volunteer to serve the children of the world. The Lee’s Summit chapter is dedicated to service projects, including sponsoring little league baseball and softball teams, assisting with Hope House, providing scholarships and other projects. For more information, call 816-461-5204.

Fear Not Support Group

7 p.m. Tuesdays at Lakeland Community Church 903 NE Colbern Road — Fear Not Support Group is a Christ-centered support group for those with anxiety and depression. Material is based on the Christian 12 Steps as well as Anxiety Centre and “The Anxiety/Phobia Workbook” by Edmund Bourne.

VFW Post 5789

7 p.m. second Wednesdays — Veterans of Foreign War Post 5789 meets at the VFW building at 329 SE Douglas St. For eligibility and membership information, leave a message at 816-525-5789.

Al-Anon

7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit, 1625 NW O’Brien Road — Is someone’s drinking causing you problems? Come to Al-Anon and join friends and family of alcoholics. The group also meets at noon on Mondays.

Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit

Noon Thursdays at Unity Inn at Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway — Members of the Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit discuss community and international service projects, sharing fellowship and enjoying lunch. The meetings are open to guests and prospective new members. For more information, visit lsrotary.com.

Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club

7:15 a.m. Fridays at Gamber Center, 4 SE Independence Ave. — Every Friday morning the public is invited to attend the Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary meeting. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet business members, have breakfast provided by local restaurateurs and listen to a program. The meeting is finished by 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 816-222-0771.

GriefShare group

6:30 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, room AUD-137, 2 NE Douglas St. — Weekly seminar and support group for those who have lost loved ones and/or friends through death, includes a video seminar featuring top experts and a support group discussion with a focus. For more information call 816-525-0700. The cost is $15 for first-timers; free for alumni.

Monthly

Lee’s Summit Lion Club

7 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays at the Neighborhood Cafe, 201 SE Third St. For more information call Bob Hayter.

Lee’s Summit Woodworkers Guild

7 p.m. second Tuesdays at Summit Christian Academy Elementary School, 1450 SW Jefferson St. – Join other woodworkers in the community to promote the exchange of woodworking information and further the craft. For more information, go to www.lswoodguild.com.

Lee’s Summit Garden Club

7-9 p.m. second Tuesdays at Winterset Park Community Center, 2505 SW Wintercreek Drive, Lee’s Summit. Refreshments will be provided; visitors are always welcome. Visit the website www.leessummitgardenclub.org or call 816-540-4036 for more information.

Lee’s Summit Quilt Guild

9 a.m. once a month on the second non-holiday Monday at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit.

Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865

The Louisa Volker Macklined Tent #24 10:30 a.m. meets on third Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien; any woman 18 or older who has an ancestor who served in the Union forces during the Civil War is eligible to join. Contact Dee Wolfe, president at 816-850-8684 for more information.

Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild

6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, January through October, at Duncan Estates Community Building, 633 SW Burry St., Lee’s Summit. For more information nimblethimblesguild@gmail.com or Facebook: Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild-Lee’s Summit.

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

10 a.m. on first Saturdays, September through May, the Prairie Chapter meets in Lee’s Summit. For more information about attending a meeting of the lineage-based organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and participation, contact: prairieregistrar@kc.rr.com.