Voters will choose charter amendments

Lee’s Summit voters will decide whether to make changes to the powers of the city’s mayor, along with a number of other amendments to the city charter.

The charter requires the City Council to appoint a review commission every 10 years to consider whether the charter needs updating. The council nominated and voted to appoint 12 residents to the commission. They met for most of the year in open meetings to discuss the charter’s provision article by article and decide on updates to put before voters April 4.

Former Councilman Bob Johnson and Ron Williams, co-chairman of the Lee’s Summit Charter Review Commission, also a former council member, said the majority of the 12 questions are clean-up language or are needed to conform with state or federal law. The commission wanted to have separate questions on amendments to allow voters room to vote no on provisions they don’t like while still approving others.

One new provision would require the City Council to write an ethics policy.

To see a full report from the Lee’s Summit Charter Review Commission or verbatim changes to the charter, go to CityofLS.net and click on the Elections tab and look under Resources.

Two proposals have higher profile:

Question 2 takes away the mayor’s veto power and restores the mayor’s power to appoint the mayor pro-tem.

Question 4 requires the mayor to vote on all ordinances, as do other council members.

Johnson said he doesn’t oppose the council writing an ethics policy, but he thinks voters should reject Questions 2 and 4.

The mayor needs the veto to create a balance of power, Johnson said.

“The mayor is the only city-wide elected official,” Johnson said. “They ought to have a different perspective of ordinances of the community.”

Johnson said the veto allows the mayor to exert influence to get the council to take more time to consider an ordinance. He said an unexpected issue might arise that would give the mayor reason to veto an ordinance instead of signing it, but the council can override the veto with a super majority.

“I don’t see why there shouldn’t be that one last fail-safe for the citizens, to have the mayor cast a veto,” Johnson said.

Another charter question on the ballot also requires the council to have a seven-day waiting period between the first and final votes on an ordinance.

Johnson also questions the proposed charter wording that says “the mayor shall vote…” saying it could raise legal issues if the mayor is not present to vote on a particular ordinance.

Johnson said the city would be exposed to someone like a developer challenging the city in court if the mayor didn’t vote on a particular ordinance.

As to the mayor appointing the pro-tem, Johnson said the council members should be able to choose who will act as their leader in appointing them to committees.

“The mayor pro-tem would be more loyal to the mayor than the legislative body,” Johnson said. “I’m not sure that’s good government.”

The mayor pro-tem is a council member who is elected by the council to preside over meetings when the mayor is absent and who also has authority to appoint city committees (with consent of the council) and assign issues or ordinances to the committees for discussions.

Until 10 years ago, the mayor had appointed the mayor pro-tem, but a different charter review commission suggested giving that responsibility to the council members, who would be electing their own leader. The mayor also appointed committees.

Answering Johnson’s arguments, Williams said the veto is an archaic power that is so rarely used that giving the mayor a vote is a better strategy for allowing a mayor to show leadership.

Williams said in regard to mayor pro-tem, a political reality has emerged with sitting council members who want to be mayor pro-tem recruiting people to run for council, with plans to have them support them. Some council members have perceived the pro-tem position as a stepping-stone toward election as mayor.

“Therefore you create a voting block on the council,” Williams said.

This review commission is suggesting splitting the difference, with the mayor appointing the pro-tem, but the pro-tem retaining the power to appoint committees, with a vote from the council as a whole to approve the appointments.

Williams said the veto is so rarely used that it won’t be missed.

According to research by the city clerk, in the last 20 years the veto has been used twice, while the council has passed more than 3,800 ordinances.

Even in close vote, it only takes one council member to switch a vote to override a veto, Williams said, and the proposed charter change puts the mayor last in the voting order. So in a tie vote of the other council members, the mayor still has the final say.

Williams said that charter amendment is worded so that it is clear that the mayor votes when presiding over a meeting. He doesn’t believe the city shouldn’t be at risk in a lawsuit.

If something unexpected arises on an ordinance, the council can still vote at its next meeting to rescind the prior decision, Williams said. And another charter revision being voted on requires a seven day “cooling off” period before the council makes its final vote on an ordinance, except for emergencies.

Williams said the commission’s proposal isn’t intended to disparage either Mayor Randy Rhoads or former mayor Karen Messerli, but in the current system doesn’t create a voting record of where mayors have stood on issues.

“The mayor can initially lead on an issue, for it or against it,” Williams said. “It forces a mayor to take a leadership role.”