Sales tax would finance $100 million in projects

These are the projects planned for construction with money raised by the sales tax:

Renewing an existing one-half cent sales tax in Lee’s Summit for 15 years will raise about $100 million that would be dedicated mainly to road and flood control projects.

The project list also includes improvements like filling gaps in sidewalks and trail heads and another public parking structure for downtown.

The sales tax to be voted on April 4 requires a simple majority. Voters have twice approved the sales tax for 10 years, and it will expire in March 2018 unless the extension is approved to continue the tax until 2033.

By extending the tax for five years, officials said, they can accomplish more projects with efficient planning.

The City Council’s Public Works Committee developed the project list based on documents such as the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan and other studies.

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. and the Friends of Lee’s Summit have endorsed the tax.

There is opposition from people like homeowner Donna Basham, who thinks taxes already are too high. She questions whether extending the tax 10 years gives residents recourse if they don’t see the money being spent correctly.

She said cracked streets go without repair in her neighborhood while the city gives incentives to developers.

“It makes me mad, how they give away all the money,” Basham said. “We’re just paying too much in taxes. They sales tax you to death.”

The Friends of Lee’s Summit is a political action committee organized by leaders to support issues beneficial to the community, said Kent Kirby, chairman. It has been in existence for decades, with membership changes over the years. It does not get involved in campaigns for individuals, such as city council of school board races, he said.

He said the projects are necessary for the city to continue economic development and meet longer-term needs.

“It’s for all the major arteries (of the city) and a downtown parking structure that we can definitely use,” Kirby said. “It’s worthy group of projects.”

Major routes to see improvement are Colbern Road and Third and Douglas streets, which reach into downtown.

“The investment into the infrastructure at the heart of our city is vital for the continued growth and success of the entire Lee’s Summit community,” said Lynn Hinkle, president of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Board of Directors. “The entire list of improvements will help ensure that Lee’s Summit continues to be one of the best cities to live, work and play.”